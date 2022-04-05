Petrol, diesel prices continue upward trend; 13th increase in 15 days takes total hike to Rs 9.20

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Petrol, diesel prices hike today

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi were on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 9.20 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61 per litre as against Rs 103.81 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 95.07 to Rs 95.87, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 84 paise and 85 paise each respectively. With the increase, petrol in Mumbai will now cost Rs 119.67, while diesel in Mumbai will now be sold at Rs 103.92.

Rates have been increasing across the country and vary from state to state, depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the 13th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

Meanwhile, the All India Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress on Monday organised a protest against the government over the steep rise in prices of petrol and diesel.

Hundreds of protesters raised slogans against the Centre, holding it responsible for a "sharp" increase in the prices of oil and gas.

Its chairman Udit Raj said the BJP government has increased prices of petrol, diesel, CNG, PNG and even the domestic gas cylinder just after the assembly polls in five states were over.

During the protest, agitators mocked the central government by garlanding cylinders and motorcycles.

Congress supporters, who participated in the protest, said it was becoming difficult for the common people to survive amid such high inflation.

Constant increase in fuel and natural gas prices have broken the backbone of the public, as rates of petrol and diesel are being raised every day, which has a cascading effect on other commodities and mare making daily consumables costlier, Subharansh Rai, spokesperson of the organisation said.

The protest was part of the Congress' three-phases campaign "Mehngai-mukt Bharat Abhiyaan" - against the Modi government.

