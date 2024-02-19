Paytm Payments Bank Crisis: Here's how you can purchase, deactivate your FASTag

Follow us on Image Source : PAYTM Paytm FASTag

The Indian Highways Management Company Ltd (IHMCL), the toll-collecting arm of the state-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), advised highway users to obtain FASTags from 32 authorised banks instead of Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL). This recommendation followed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) directive for PPBL to cease accepting deposits and top-ups from customers after February 29, later extended to March 15. Subsequently, Paytm FASTags will cease to function.

According to the recently released FAQs by the RBI, after March 15, users will no longer be able to recharge their FASTags issued by PPBL. However, users can close their existing FASTags and request a refund, as suggested, to avoid inconvenience.

To deactivate a Paytm FASTag, users can follow these steps provided on Paytm's official website:

Call 1800-120-4210 and provide the mobile number associated with the FASTag along with the Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) or Tag ID.

Alternatively, within the Paytm app, navigate to the profile icon, select "Help & Support" under "Banking Services & Payments," choose "FASTag," and initiate a chat with customer support to request deactivation.

To purchase a new FASTag online, users can download the "My FASTag" app, click on "Buy FASTag" to access an e-commerce link, make the purchase, and await delivery. To activate the new FASTag online, users can follow the steps within the "My FASTag" app, select the retailer (Amazon or Flipkart), enter the FASTag ID or scan the QR code, provide vehicle details, and complete activation.

Additionally, FASTags can be purchased from toll plazas or member banks listed on the NHAI website, including Airtel Payments Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and the State Bank of India, among others.