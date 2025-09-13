NPCI announces major changes in UPI transaction limits, effective September 15 NPCI raises UPI transaction limits for select categories from September 15, enhancing high-value payment flexibility while keeping general P2P limits unchanged.

New Delhi:

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced significant changes to the transaction limits for UPI payments, set to come into effect from Monday, 15th September 2025. These changes are expected to benefit not only everyday users but also merchants and businesses that rely heavily on UPI for their transactions.

As per the new rules, the transaction limit for certain specific categories, such as insurance premiums, capital markets, and credit card bill payments, will be increased to Rs 5 lakh per transaction. Additionally, users will be allowed to transact up to Rs 10 lakh within 24 hours in these categories.

Moreover, daily transaction limits are being raised for 12 other categories, providing greater flexibility for high-value payments. However, for regular person-to-person (P2P) UPI transactions, the daily transfer limit remains unchanged at Rs 1 lakh.

The NPCI has set the per transaction limit for key categories such as Capital Markets (Investments), Insurance, Government e-Market Place (GeM), and Travel at Rs 5 lakh, with a daily transaction limit of Rs 10 lakh for each of these categories. For Credit Card Payments and Jewellery, the per transaction limit is also Rs 5 lakh, but the daily transaction limit is slightly lower at Rs 6 lakh. Business and Merchant Payments have a per transaction limit of Rs 5 lakh, with no specified daily limit, allowing for greater flexibility. Lastly, Digital Account Opening transactions have a per transaction and daily limit set at Rs 5 lakh each.

No change in general UPI transaction limit

The NPCI clarified that the increased limits apply specifically to institutions involved in tax payments, government e-marketplace, travel, and business transactions. General UPI accounts used for P2P payments will continue to have a daily limit of ₹1 lakh, ensuring a balance between convenience and security.

UPI Usage on the Rise

This increase in transaction limits underscores the massive growth and adoption of UPI across India. Initially designed for small daily payments, UPI has now become a preferred mode for a variety of large-scale financial transactions, reflecting its growing importance in the country’s digital payment ecosystem.

With these changes, both individuals and businesses can expect smoother and more efficient transaction experiences on the UPI platform.