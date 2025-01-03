Nita Ambani pays tribute to Dhirubhai Ambani at 25th anniversary celebration of Jamnagar refinery

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nita Ambani

Reliance Industries marked a momentous occasion on Thursday, celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Jamnagar Refinery, one of the world's largest and most sophisticated refining facilities. The event gathered employees, their families, and key executives to reflect on the refinery’s remarkable journey and pay tribute to the legacy of its visionary founder, Shri Dhirubhai Ambani. The event was emotional one, as it not only commemorated the achievements of the refinery but also honoured the values and dreams set forth by Dhirubhai Ambani.

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, took the stage to address the gathering and offered a heartfelt tribute to her late husband’s indomitable vision and leadership.

Nita Ambani spoke fondly of Dhirubhai Ambani's unwavering belief in the transformative potential of the Jamnagar refinery. She remarked that the refinery was much more than just an industrial project—it was a manifestation of Dhirubhai’s dream to create a powerful energy hub for India and the world.

“We are celebrating the incredible journey of the Jamnagar Refinery today, but it is also a moment to remember and honour Dhirubhai Ambani, whose vision made all of this possible,” Nita Ambani said. “His dream of building an energy powerhouse for India and serving the global energy markets continues to inspire us."

A tribute to Dhirubhai's vision and Mukesh Ambani's leadership

Speaking about the special place Jamnagar holds in the heart of the Ambani family, Nita Ambani shared an emotional reflection. "Jamnagar is not just a place; it is the soul of Reliance. It holds a very deep and dear place in our hearts. For Papa, Dhirubhai Ambani, Jamnagar was his karmabhumi—the land of his vision. Yesterday, it was Papa's 92nd birthday, and I am sure he is showering his blessings on all of us,” she said, her voice filled with emotion.

She continued, “This is where Papa saw the dream of the world’s largest grassroots refinery, and this is where Mukesh helped his father turn that dream into a reality.”

The event highlighted the incredible journey of the Jamnagar Refinery, which, under the leadership of Mukesh Ambani, has become a symbol of technological innovation, operational excellence, and economic transformation. The refinery, which processes millions of barrels of crude oil every day, plays a pivotal role in meeting India’s energy needs and contributing to the global energy market.

Celebrating 25 years of innovation

Jamnagar Refinery has not only become a benchmark in refining but also an emblem of Reliance Industries’ commitment to innovation and excellence. Over the years, it has evolved into a major global player, setting new standards in refining technology and sustainable practices.

The refinery’s success is also a tribute to the remarkable leadership of Mukesh Ambani, who carried forward his father’s vision with a steadfast commitment to excellence. Today, Jamnagar is a world-renowned hub, not just for refining but also for petrochemical production, making significant contributions to Reliance’s growth across multiple industries.

In his remarks, Mukesh Ambani acknowledged the pivotal role of his father in shaping Reliance’s trajectory and his own journey in turning the refinery into a global giant. He emphasised that the Jamnagar Refinery would continue to play a key role in driving the company’s commitment to energy security and sustainable development.

Looking ahead to future

As Reliance celebrates this 25-year milestone, the company’s focus is not only on reflecting on past achievements but also on future growth. With technological advancements on the horizon, including plans to integrate artificial intelligence and cutting-edge automation into operations, Jamnagar is poised for continued growth and operational efficiency.

The anniversary celebration served as a reminder of Dhirubhai Ambani’s vision and how it continues to shape the future of Reliance Industries. It also reflected the collective effort of the Ambani family, the Reliance leadership, and the employees whose dedication has been instrumental in making the Jamnagar Refinery a global leader in the energy sector.

As the event concluded, there was a shared sense of pride and optimism for the future of Jamnagar and its continuing role as a beacon of innovation and success in the global refining industry.