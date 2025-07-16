NHAI rolls out multi-platform grievance redressal system to boost highway user safety, transparency Aimed at empowering citizens to report issues, seek assistance, and track redressal progress in real-time, these platforms reinforce transparency and accountability in national highway operations.

Mumbai:

In its bid to reaffirm its commitment to ensuring road user safety, service quality, and convenience, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has implemented a comprehensive set of mechanisms for addressing highway-related grievances. Aimed at empowering citizens to report issues, seek assistance, and track redressal progress in real-time, these platforms reinforce transparency and accountability in national highway operations.



Currently, the NHAI operates six major platforms, which are aimed at ensuring the swift and efficient resolution of road-related issues:

RajmargYatra Mobile App: Being a citizen-centric app, the platform offers a user-friendly interface catering to several services including, registering complaints, accessing toll and travel information, and locating nearby amenities such as hospitals and police stations. Notably, only users currently travelling on National Highways can report issues through geo-tagging. The system is also bolstered by other functionalities such as real-time-time complaint forwarding, field-level response, closure notifications, and user feedback options.

1033 Helpline: Highway users can report emergencies like accidents, potholes, or toll-related issues anytime by calling the 24x7 toll-free number 1033. The complaints, which are centrally logged, get directed to the appropriate field agencies, such as the Project Implementation Unit (PIU), concessionaires, or Incident Management Teams. After the complaint is received, these agencies act promptly as they take action on the ground, followed by compliance reporting, closure of the complaint, and status updates to the caller.

Public Grievance Portal (CPGRAMS): Citizens are allowed to structure complaints via https://pgportal.gov.in, selecting NHAI or the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The portal directs grievances to the relevant PIU or Regional Office for necessary action. Closure details and feedback options are provided to maintain transparency, and unresolved matters can be escalated for further resolution.

Drone Analytics Monitoring System: It is a cutting-edge drone-based Artificial Intelligence monitoring feature, aimed to identify road surface defects and construction quality lapses proactively. This allows issues to be addressed before they affect public safety or convenience.

NHAI One Mobile App (Formerly TATPAR): This internal mobile platform enables contractors and field engineers to document defects, carry out inspections, submit action reports, and request or approve extensions. It ensures streamlined communication and tracking for highway maintenance and operations.

Toll Information System (TIS): The TIS portal (https://tis.nhai.gov.in) provides toll fee details, route information, and contact numbers of field-level officers and toll managers for immediate grievance redressal or emergency assistance.

NHAI’s integrated strategy allows swift, data-driven responses which improves the overall experience for highway users across India’s growing road network. By continuous innovation in service delivery, the NHAI has shown exemplary commitment to providing citizens with safe, reliable, and transparent road infrastructure.