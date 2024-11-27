New Vande Bharat Metro to connect Lucknow to 4 more cities: Check route, fare, travel time

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vande Bharat Metro train

Here comes a piece of good news for the commuters. The most-awaited Lucknow-Kanpur Vande Bharat Metro train is all set to be launched in the next 3 months, according to reports. And it will connect 4 more cities to Lucknow along with Kanpur. These cities will be Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Varanasi and these cities will be added to the route in a phase-wise manner.

The Vande Bharat Metro trains in the first phase will run on the Kanpur route and after that, the trains will be run on the lines of the metro from Lucknow to Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur routes. The addition of these routes will provide great relief to the passengers.

Vande Bharat Metro: Check expected ticket fare

The expected fare of Vande Bharat Metro trains is likely to be around that of Vande Bharat Express. However, officials are planning on fixing the ticket rates. The ticket fare for Kanpur could be Rs 500, for Ayodhya Rs 750, for Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Varanasi the ticket rates could be between Rs 900 to Rs 1000.

Vande Bharat Metro: Check expected travel time

Lucknow to Kanpur 80 km 45 minutes

Lucknow to Ayodhya 160 km 90 minutes

Lucknow to Prayagraj 197 km 115 minutes

Lucknow to Varanasi 284 km 225 minutes

Lucknow to Gorakhpur 263 km 210 minutes

It should be noted that the first successful trial run of the Vande Metro Train has already been completed and as per a report in The Indian Express, the train, traveling at a speed of 130 km/h, arrived in Mumbai after passing through Surat.

Vande Bharat Metro: All you need to know

Inspired by the Vande Bharat Express train, the Vande Bharat Metro has been designed for faster intercity travel. The upcoming Vande Bharat Metro features 12 coaches with a total of 1,150 ergonomically designed seats and is expected to come with advanced technologies like fully air-conditioned coaches, CCTV surveillance, a talk-back system, and passenger information display boards, according to sources in Western Railway.

One of the prominent features of the Vande Metro is its ability to accelerate and decelerate quickly, enabling faster travel between mid-distance cities.