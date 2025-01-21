New Vande Bharat Express train from Jammu to Srinagar to start soon: Check route, speed, travel time

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Vande Bharat Express train from Jammu to Srinagar to start soon.

To give a major boost to connectivity and tourism in the region, the Indian Railways is gearing up to conduct the trial run of a new Vande Bharat Express train between Jammu and Srinagar, according to as report by ET NOW.

Once the trail run is complete, this semi-high-speed train will operate between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) and Srinagar, promising to transform travel in the region.

It should be noted that the Vande Bharat Express currently operates 136 services across the country and the new Jammu-Srinagar route is expected to enhance tourism in the Kashmir Valley and contribute to the region’s economic growth.

Vande Bharat trial run to start soon

The Indian Railways said that the trial run is a critical step before the commercial launch of the service. One Railway oifficial told ET Now that just before the final launch of the Vande Bharat Express train between Jammu and Srinagar, a trial run will be conducted from Katra and Srinagar to check various safety aspects of the train.

The operation of the new Vande Bharat Express train will be maintained by the Northern Railway's Jammu Division and the trial run of the train will help assess various technical aspects of the train's performance on the challenging terrain of the region.

Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Check stoppages

Once the commercial services ebgin, the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train is expected to stop at major stations, including Reasi, Sangaldan, Banihal, Qazigund, Anantnag, and Avantipora stations. However, the Railway Board (RB) will decide on the final stoppages.

Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Check speed limit

Designed by the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the Jammu to Srinagar Vande Bharat train has manufactured to run at a maximum operating speed of 160 kmph.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) of Northern Circle had last week authorised the opening of the newly constructed Broad Gauge (BG) line between the Katra and Reasi sections.

Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Check travel time

After the commercial operation starts, the Vande Bharat Express train between Katra and Srinagar will cover around 190 km route in 3 hours. The new train is expected to begin its journey from SVDK at 08:10 hrs and will reach its destination at 11:20 hrs. While returning, the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express train will depart from Srinagar at 12:45 hrs and will arrive at SVDK at 15:55 hrs.