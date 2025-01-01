New Vande Bharat Express to be launched soon from Katra to Srinagar: Check schedule, ticket fare

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Check Vande Bharat Express latest updates here.

Here comes a piece of good news for the commuters of Jammu and Kashmir!The Indian Railways is likley to launch a new Vande Bharat Express train for the Union Territory (UT) and once launched, the train will run between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) and Srinagar railway station. Notably, the train will run by Northern Railway (NR) zone.

After it is made oparational, the Vande Bharat Express on this route will be the first semi-high-speed train for the Kashmir valley while third for Jammu.

Prior to this, the Indian Railways had launched two ultra-modern trains and in the region and those trains include - train number 22439/22440 New Delhi-SMVD Katra, and train number 22478/22477 SMVD Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express.

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Check details

After it is launched, the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train will enhance the rail travel in the country and will boost the travel and tourism industry in the valley along with enhancing the passenger experience and economic growth of the region.

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Check travel time

As per a report by ET Now, the Katra-Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of over 100 km in less than 02:30 hrs. Till now, there were no such direct train services between the two capital cities of the Union Territory.

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Check route, schedule

This Vande Bharat Express will run on Katra-Srinagar route and is likely to begin its journey from SVDK at 08:10 hrs and will reach the destination at 11:20 hrs. On the return journey, the train will depart from Srinagar at 12:45 hrs and will arrive at SVDK at 15:55 hrs. The train will run on USBRL project.

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Check ticket fare

The train ticket fare of the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train have not yet been finalised and it is expected that the ticket fare from Katra to Srinagar will be Rs 1500-1600 for AC Chair Car and Rs 2200-Rs 2500 for Executive Chair Cars in the train. More details will be updated once the Railway published the fare list.