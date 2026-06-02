New Noida to have direct connection with Yamuna, Ganga Expressway, here's how it is planned

Noida:

The Noida Authority has already begun preparations for smooth transportation in New Noida, which will be built on land belonging to 80 villages in Dadri and Bulandshahr, Greater Noida. This area will be connected to the Ganga and Yamuna Expressways. On paper, New Noida is named the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Special Investment Region. Authority officials say a letter will be written to the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) demanding the construction of an exit point to let vehicles leave the link expressway in the New Noida area, as well as an entry point. This will also be advocated at the government level. Once connected to this link expressway, New Noida will be connected to the Noida Airport in Jewar, the Ganga Expressway, the Yamuna Expressway, and the Agra-Lucknow and Noida-Greater Noida Expressways.

130-meter-wide grid road will become the identity

Authority officials said the New Noida area is connected to the GT Road and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The Secunderabad area has an interchange, but Jewar does not have direct connectivity to the Noida airport. A link expressway has been proposed between the Yamuna and Ganga Expressways. This expressway will begin in the Syana area of ​​Bulandshahr and connect to the Yamuna Expressway near Sector 21 Film City, a distance of 24.8 kilometres. This expressway will pass through the New Noida area.

Under the Master Plan 2041, a 130-meter-wide grid road will be developed around New Noida. This road will be the city's main transportation hub and is being designed to accommodate future traffic congestion. The authority believes this road network will meet the city's needs for decades to come.

Development will take place along the roads first

The development of New Noida will begin along major and wide roads. The authority has also begun identifying land where the first sectors will be developed. Residential, industrial, and commercial areas will then be developed in a phased manner.

To be a major attraction for investors

Experts believe that with direct connectivity to the expressway and airport, New Noida could become a major attraction for investors and industries. Improved road networks, logistics facilities, and faster transit could also boost demand for land and property in the area.

Preparations underway to become the next hi-tech city of UP

New Noida isn't just a new city; it's poised to become Uttar Pradesh's next major economic and industrial hub. Improved connectivity, wide roads, and modern infrastructure could establish it as a model smart city for the future.

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