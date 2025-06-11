New launches on rise: Delhi-NCR is leading India's luxury housing growth With the rising demand for luxury homes, leading developers are doubling down on Delhi-NCR with a robust pipeline of premium projects.

New Delhi:

Luxury housing in India has gone beyond a dream reserved for wealthy buyers; the segment is becoming a mainstream aspiration, especially among upwardly mobile professionals and entrepreneurs. While metro cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru continue to perform, Delhi-NCR has quietly taken the lead. The region is witnessing a sharp rise in luxury launches, record-breaking sales, and growing interest from developers and homebuyers.

As brought up in the report by PropEquity, Delhi-NCR has pipped Mumbai and Hyderabad to emerge as the top-selling housing market across nine cities in 2024, owing to 66 per cent growth in sales value in Gurugram alone. With this, Delhi-NCR has breached the Rs 1 lakh crore sales value threshold. The sales value in the top 9 cities increased by 12 per cent to Rs 6.73 lakh crore in 2024. Delhi-NCR recorded a hike of 63 per cent in its sales value in 2024 to Rs 1.53 lakh crore, while Gurugram alone crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore threshold in 2024.

With the rising demand for luxury homes, leading developers are doubling down on Delhi-NCR with a robust pipeline of premium projects. The response to Trump Towers in Gurugram highlights the region’s appetite for marquee addresses.

Gurugram-based Landmark Group is eyeing strategic expansion plans and looking to launch a luxury group housing project along the Dwarka Expressway in the H2 of 2025.

“The luxury housing boom in Delhi-NCR isn’t a fleeting phase; it’s a defining shift about how affluent buyers want to live. When talking about Gurugram, micro-markets like Dwarka Expressway are the catalysts behind the city’s growth, and that’s precisely why we’re strategically expanding our footprint here. We see this as a moment of transformation, aligning with our upcoming premium residential project,” said Sandeep Chhillar, Founder and Chairman, Landmark Group.

Meanwhile, KREEVA, the luxury real estate venture of the Kanodia Group, has entered the market with a bold vision through “The Dualis” in Gurugram, in collaboration with Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and ASK Property Fund. The ambitious project is expected to generate over Rs 1,400 crore in revenue.

“Delhi-NCR has seen an extraordinary shift in the luxury housing demand over the past few years. What was once a niche segment has now become a major growth driver for the region’s real estate market. The 66 per cent surge in the region’s sales value is a result of massive infrastructure upgrades, evolving lifestyle preferences, and an influx of aspirational buyers. As developers, our vision is to offer luxury by developing spaces that are immersive, artistic, and aspirational. “The Dualis’’ in Gurugram is not just our debut in Delhi-NCR; it represents our larger belief in the region’s growing cultural and economic sophistication. Partnering with Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and ASK Property Fund, we’re setting the tone for what the future of luxury should look like,” said

Dr. Gautam Kanodia, Founder of KREEVA and Kanodia Group.

Delhi-NCR emerging as the most active player in India’s luxury housing market, holds several reasons against the backdrop. This dominance is attributed to the region’s infrastructure momentum with projects like the Dwarka Expressway, Urban Extension Road-II, and expanding metro connectivity. These developments are unlocking new corridors of growth. At the same time, areas like Sohna, Golf Course Extension Road, and other micro-markets are rapidly evolving into premium residential and business hubs. The region is also buoyed by growing interest from HNIs and seasoned developers who see NCR not just as a lucrative opportunity, but as the epicentre of India’s luxury housing evolution.

MRG Group is building on its earlier success with the launch of MRG Crown Luxury 2.0, aimed at catering to the growing appetite for refined living.

“What sets Delhi-NCR apart is its unique blend of aspiration and innovation in the luxury segment. Besides, our vision behind launching MRG Crown Luxury 2.0 is to meet the growing demand for curated, premium homes, and at the same time, underscore our commitment to crafting elegant, future-ready homes. The strong response to our earlier projects reaffirmed the market’s hunger for well-designed, spacious, and exclusive residences. Hence, we are bullish on Delhi-NCR’s potential to lead and shape India’s luxury housing narrative for the next decade,” said Rajjath Goel, Managing Director, MRG Group.