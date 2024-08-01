New FASTag rules take effect from August 1: All you need to know about key changes and guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV New FASTag rules have come into effect from August 1.

New FASTag rules: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has rolled out new guidelines for FASTag users, which took effect from Thursday, August 1. These updated guidelines primarily focus on updated Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements, aiming to bolster the efficiency and security of the electronic toll collection system across the country. FASTag, a widely used pre-paid tag facility, has revolutionised the way vehicles pass through toll plazas, enabling non-stop movement and reducing congestion. However, to maintain the integrity of this system and ensure seamless service, the NPCI has now mandated that all FASTag users update their KYC information.

The new KYC regulations are part of an ongoing effort to streamline electronic toll collection and minimize potential fraud or misuse of the FASTag system. By ensuring that user accounts are up-to-date and compliant with the latest guidelines, the NPCI aims to provide a more secure and efficient experience for travellers. Users who do not comply with the updated KYC requirements may face inconveniences at toll plazas, including potential delays or the inability to use the FASTag facility. To avoid such disruptions, the NPCI has urged all users to promptly update their accounts in accordance with the new guidelines.

FASTag users are advised to check with their respective issuing banks or digital wallet providers for specific instructions on how to complete the updated KYC process. As these new rules come into force, timely compliance will be crucial for users to continue enjoying the convenience of non-stop toll payments and avoiding any potential disruptions to their travel plans.

Key changes from August 1:

KYC updates: FASTag users are advised to check the issuance date of their FASTag accounts. Accounts that are five years or older will become invalid, and users should request replacements from the issuing authority. Any FASTag older than five years must be replaced.

Linking vehicle details: The vehicle registration number and chassis number need to be linked with the FASTag.

New vehicle registration update: New vehicle owners are also reminded to update their FASTag with the vehicle's registration number within 90 days of purchase.

Photo upload requirement: To enhance security and ensure proper identification of vehicles associated with FASTags, providers are now required to upload clear photographs of the vehicle. These images must include views of the vehicle’s front and side, as well as a clear view of the FASTag affixed to the vehicle.

Mobile number linking: Each FASTag must be linked to the owner’s mobile number. This measure is intended to improve communication between FASTag providers and users, ensuring that users receive timely updates and notifications regarding their FASTag status.

