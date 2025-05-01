New elevated road coming up from Delhi to Gurugram, traffic jams will be reduced, read full plan here Once completed, the new elevated road will offer a direct route for airport and Gurugram-bound passengers, reducing traffic on the ring road and the stretch of NH-8 from Dhaula Kuan to Gurugram.

Here comes a piece of good news for the commuters in the National Capital Region as the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has started the construction of an elevated corridor from Vasant Kunj’s Nelson Mandela Marg to Gurugram-Faridabad Road with the help of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

In this regard, the NHAI has asked for bids for preparing a detailed plan to build the elevated corridor. After construction, this road will be further extended to the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road, which will also help reduce traffic jams on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

To be constructed for over 25 to 30 kilometres, the new elevated road will have tunnels and underpasses at various points.

Prior to this, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) had proposed one elevated road from INA to Mahipalpur bypass, but the plan could not materialise and now the central government has asked the NHAI to complete this project.

Once the elevated road is open to public, commuters from East and South Delhi via Barapullah flyover will directly reach airport with this new corridor. Moreover, the NHAI is also planning to construct a tunnel linking Nelson Mandela Marg to the Shiv Murti Interchange.

Giving more details, an NHAI official told the Times of India that after the DPR is completed, the corridor’s alignment will be established and then the tendering process will commence soon.

The elevated roads is being constructed to get a permanent solution for commuters going to the airport and Gurgaon. The new road will reduce congestion on the Ring Road and the huge traffic on the NH-48's Dhaula Kuan-Gurgaon stretch.