Nepal: Chaudhary Group, targeted amid unrest, vows to rebuild stronger after violence Chaudhary Group, Nepal's largest business conglomerate, has suffered severe damage amid violent unrest, but its leadership vows to rebuild stronger, reaffirming their deep commitment to the nation's development and resilience.

In a tragic turn of events, Chaudhary Group (CG)—Nepal's largest and most diversified business conglomerate—has found itself at the centre of violent unrest that has rocked the nation over the past week. A symbol of entrepreneurship, development, and resilience, the group is now grappling with widespread destruction, including attacks on its factories, offices, showrooms, and even family homes. Among the first to be targeted were business leaders and their institutions, including Chaudhary Group.

Nirvana Chaudhary, Managing Director of CG Corp Global, in an exclusive chat with India TV, said, "First of all, I must admire the courage demonstrated by Gen Z and the young brothers and sisters who are striving to bring real change to our country. I began my journey hoping that doing business in Nepal would become easier and that entrepreneurship and wealth creation would be truly appreciated. Like my brothers, I had the option to live and work anywhere in the world, but I chose to return to Nepal because I wanted to contribute my sense of value and pride to our nation.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Nirvana Chaudhary, Managing Director of CG Corp Global

"Having said that, I am deeply apprehensive and worried that this process of change could be derailed by miscreant elements who have an interest in returning to the status quo. Unfortunately, some of these miscreants have resorted to looting, mass arson, and destruction, and we have been targeted as core victims in this unrest," he added.

A legacy built over generations

CG Corp Global is not just a business empire—it is deeply interwoven with Nepal's modern economic story. With over 140 years of legacy spanning four generations, the group has grown into Nepal's first and only multi-billion-dollar conglomerate. Today, CG Corp Global operates in 32 countries, managing more than 200 companies and 260+ brands across sectors including manufacturing, finance, hospitality, education, infrastructure, and energy. Employing over 20,000 people, its journey of resilience and global expansion stands as a powerful symbol amid Nepal's ongoing search for stability.

The group is Nepal's largest taxpayer and among its biggest private sector employers. CG has stood at the frontline during every national crisis—from earthquakes to floods to pandemics—contributing financially, logistically, and through direct service.

CG Corp Global, through the Chaudhary Foundation, has been actively engaged in various philanthropic initiatives across Nepal, particularly in the aftermath of the 2015 earthquake. Under the CG Ashraya and CG Shikshalaya programmes, the foundation pledged to build 10,000 transitional shelters and 100 schools, successfully delivering thousands of shelters and numerous schools to affected communities. It is also developing a model village complete with housing, a community centre, a school, a health centre, and clean water facilities to support marginalised earthquake-impacted populations.

In the realm of community development and social entrepreneurship, the foundation established Shashwat Dham—a spiritual and cultural centre aimed at nurturing Nepal's cultural heritage—and launched the Unnati Skill Program to provide vocational training that empowers individuals and fosters local development. Additionally, the foundation supports the Nepal Social Business Fund, promoting sustainable and socially driven enterprises.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the foundation provided essential medical supplies, including PPE, testing kits, and PCR reagents, to bolster national health efforts. Other impactful initiatives include providing artificial limbs to those in need and founding the Shree Lunkarandas Ganga Devi Chaudhary Academy to celebrate and encourage contributions to arts and literature in Nepal.

"We are not just a company; we are a part of Nepal's identity," said Chaudhary. "To see that legacy targeted in violence is heartbreaking—not just for us but for the country as a whole."

Unshaken in the face of destruction

Even as chaos spread across Kathmandu and other cities, CG's employees, managers, and leadership displayed extraordinary courage, working tirelessly to salvage assets, ensure customer service, and maintain operational continuity.

In a heartfelt message, Nirvana Chaudhary stated, "Yes, we are hurt. Yes, we are shaken. But we are not broken. The wrongdoers may have burnt our buildings, but they cannot burn our dreams. They cannot steal our values. They cannot break our unity."

This unwavering spirit, Chaudhary said, is what defines CG and its people. It is also what fuels their determination to rebuild—stronger than before.

Commitment to nation-building remains intact

Despite the devastation, CG's leadership has reaffirmed its dedication to Nepal's development. The company has already mobilised teams for rebuilding efforts and is working closely with stakeholders to restore operations.

"We will rebuild. We will recover. And we will rise stronger. Out of this disaster will come new ideas, new systems, and an even deeper commitment to our people," Chaudhary noted.

A wake-up call for Nepal's business landscape

The targeting of the Chaudhary Group has raised deep questions about the safety of the private sector in Nepal. It also underscores the fragility of public trust and how quickly hard-earned legacies can come under attack.

"This is more than an attack on a company. It is an attack on hope, on progress, and on the very idea that one can build something meaningful for the country," said a senior CG executive.

Hope amid ashes

Even amid this devastation, Nirvana Chaudhary's message is one of resilience and optimism. Thanking the public and CG's supporters, he wrote: "History will not remember the flames that consumed us. History will remember how we came out of them—stronger, prouder, and more united than ever."