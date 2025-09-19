Navi Mumbai International Airport to become operational soon: IATA Code, flight updates, and other details Navi Mumbai International Airport: IATA codes help in making it easier to label luggage and issue tickets, as they enable standardization of identification in the global transport and aviation sectors.

Mumbai:

The city of Mumbai is bracing up to get its second international airport with the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) set to be inaugurated by the end of this month. Touted as one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects, the airport will complement the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Since the date of the opening of the new airport is nearing, passengers travelling to and from Mumbai have been requested to check their flight details, especially the airport code.

IATA Code NMI



It is to be noted that the new airport, the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), has been given the International Air Transport Association (IATA) code ‘NMI,’ while the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Andheri will continue to use the code ‘BOM.’ The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) code for the NMIA is ‘VANM.’

IATA codes help in making it easier to label luggage and issue tickets, as they enable standardization of identification in the global transport and aviation sectors. The ICAO codes are crucial for aircraft operations and air traffic control.

While booking their tickets, passengers who want to depart from NMIA need to check ‘NMI’ as the departure airport option. Additionally, booking platforms are undergoing modifications to accommodate NMIA. Major airline websites, as well as aggregators, which include Ixigo, Yatra, Cleartrip, and MakeMyTrip, are also being modified to incorporate NMIA.

The instructions below can be followed by passengers who seek to departure from the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA):

Reach the airport at least 2 hours early for domestic flights, and keep extra time for international flights

Keep ID and boarding pass ready at all times.

Put electronics in the cabin baggage.

Don’t pack in your luggage sharp objects, flammables, or restricted items.

Follow signs or ask staff if unsure about terminal directions.

Indigo will be the first airline to operate from NMIA, as it seeks to start with 18 flights a day. Akasa Air, in its announcement, has said that it’ll operate roughly 100 domestic flights per week, gradually scaling up to include international flights.