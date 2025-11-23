From birthday celebrations to pre-wedding shoots: Namo Bharat trains open for private events | Check details Delhi-NCR commuters and those looking to celebrate special occasions have a new and exciting addition to their itinerary. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has opened its Namo Bharat trains and stations for personal celebrations.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has opened its Namo Bharat trains and stations for personal celebrations, allowing people to host birthday events, pre-wedding shoots, and other private occasions. Under the new policy, individuals, event organisers, and photography or media companies can book either static or running Namo Bharat coaches.

Notably, Namo Bharat is a new, dedicated, high-speed, high-capacity, comfortable commuter service connecting regional nodes in NCR. It is different from conventional Railway as it will provide reliable, high-frequency, point-to-point regional travel at high speed along a dedicated pathway. Namo Bharat is also different from Metro as it caters to passengers looking to travel relatively longer distances with fewer stops and at a higher speed.

What's the price?

A mock-up coach at the Duhai Depot has also been made available for static shoots. Bookings start at Rs 5,000 per hour, with an additional 30 minutes each for setup and dismantling, the NCRTC said.

The corporation said the initiative offers a unique experience, with Namo Bharat's modern, internationally designed coaches providing an attractive backdrop for photographs and intimate gatherings. Limited decorations will also be allowed as per guidelines.

Timing for celebrations

Celebrations will be permitted only between 6 am and 11 pm and must not interfere with train operations or inconvenience commuters. All activities will take place under the supervision of NCRTC staff and security personnel to ensure safety and adherence to operational protocols, the statement said.

With stations located at key points such as Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, and Meerut South, the initiative is expected to attract residents across the Delhi-Meerut corridor, offering them a familiar yet unusual space to mark special moments, it said.

The NCRTC stated that it has also formulated a detailed premises hiring policy for film shoots, documentaries, advertisements, and other visual projects at Namo Bharat trains and stations.

These locations can be booked for short-term use at competitive rates, it said.

