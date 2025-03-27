Karnataka government hikes milk, curd prices by Rs 4: Check details The KMF and farmers' organisation have been demanding a hike of Rs 5 per litre. However, the government has decided to increase the milk prices by Rs 4.

The Siddaramaiah government on Thursday increased the price of Nandini milk, supplied by the Karnataka Milk Federation, by Rs 4 per litre. The Cabinet has also increased the price of curd by Rs 4 per kg.

The steep hike has come ahead of the Ugadi festival, celebrated across Karnataka with much fanfare on March 30.

With this hike, the price of coffee, tea and all milk products in hotels and sweet shops is set to rise sharply.

After this, the most popular blue packet of one litre of Nandini milk will now cost Rs 48, up from Rs 44.

Similarly, the homogenized packed of one litre will cost Rs 47, the green packed will cost Rs 50 and the saffron packet will cost Rs 52.

The curd will now cost Rs 54, up from Rs 50 per kg.

Earlier, CM Siddaramaiah launched the Karnataka Milk Federation’s (KMF) Nandini brand milk products in the Delhi-NCR market, pricing them marginally lower than competitors to gain a foothold in the region.

The cooperative will retail four cow milk variants, curd, and buttermilk, with competitive pricing that undercuts established players like Mother Dairy and Amul.

The federation currently collects 100 lakh litres of milk daily, with local consumption at 60 lakh litres, leaving a surplus of 40 lakh litres for expansion into new markets.

With a robust infrastructure of 26.76 lakh milk producers, 15,737 dairy cooperative societies, and 15 district milk unions, KMF has a turnover of Rs 25,000 crore and exports dairy products to over 25 countries.

With PTI inputs