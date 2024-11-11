Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway with helipads, 8-lane capacity to reduce travel time to 7 hours, check details

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway

The 700-km-long Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, popularly known as the Samruddhi Mahamarg, is on track to be fully operational by the end of this year. The final 76-km stretch of the expressway - from Igatpuri in Nashik to Aamne in Thane - is likely to be completed soon, offering a seamless travel option between Mumbai and Nagpur.

Mumbai-Nagpur Express: Check travel time

The Mumbai-Nagpur Express has already witnessed 625 km of its total length opened to traffic abd this Rs 55,000-crore project will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur from 18 hours to just 7 hours.

Launched in 2015, the Mumbai-Nagpur Express is the second major expressway project in Maharashtra after the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Land acquisition for the expressway started in July 2017 and Modi laid the foundation stone in December 2018.

Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway to pass through 390 villages

This upcoming expressway will pass through 10 districts and 390 villages, connecting Mumbai to Nagpur and cutting travel time from the current 16 hours to just 7 hours.

The 10 major districts that the expressway will pass through includes , including Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Washim, Buldhana, Jalna, Aurangabad, Nashik, Ahmednagar, and Thane. This new expressway will also connect an additional 14 districts, such as Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli, and Yavatmal.

Helipad facilities at Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway

One of the unique feature of this expressway is its helipad facilities, with designated landing areas capable of accommodating four helicopters simultaneously. Talking about infrastructure, this new expressway includes 65 flyovers, 33 major bridges, 274 minor bridges, 8 rail overpasses, 25 interchanges, 6 tunnels, and 189 underpasses. Additionally, specialized underpasses and overpasses have been designed for wildlife crossings to protect local ecosystems.