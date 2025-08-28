Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: As countdown begins, new images reveal rapid construction across corridors Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: The stations will also have advanced public announcement systems and clear signage, as well as information kiosks, aiming to enhance the convenience of passengers by guiding them efficiently.

Mumbai:

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project is nearing its final phase, with its network in Gujarat witnessing rapid advancements through the development of eight modern stations. The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has said that the structural work has been completed at several of the stations falling in Gujarat, which include Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati. It added that finishing activities, such as interiors, roofing, and passenger facilities, are currently underway.

Stations To Offer World-Class Experience

NHSRCL, which is the implementing agency of the Bullet Train Project, stretching for 508 km, said that the stations built under the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Corridor project are not simply designed as boarding points but will epitomise world-class experience, ensuring travel, comfort, and convenience.

(Image Source : X/@RAILMININDIA)The design of the stations is being meticulously done.

The design of the stations is being meticulously done in such a way that they represent the cultural identity of the city they serve. The stations are being equipped with aesthetic exteriors, soothing interiors, while maintaining open, airy spaces as well as natural lighting to offer a calm travelling experience to commuters.

Sustainability At Core

The stations are being designed with sustainability at the core, implying that solar panels are being installed to generate clean energy, while also decreasing reliance on artificial lighting through skylights and wide openings.

Multiple lifts and elevators will be at passengers’ disposal, making the movement smooth and accessible. Additionally, for differently-abled people and families with children, proper infrastructure is planned at stations. The stations will also have dedicated parking facilities, ensuring commuter convenience.

Stations To Have Several Key Features

The stations will also have advanced public announcement systems and clear signage, as well as information kiosks, aiming to enhance the convenience of passengers by guiding them efficiently.

Notably, Surat, Sabarmati, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad are being developed as multimodal hubs, NHSRCL added. It will ensure smooth integration of the Ahmedabad station with other transport facilities, including Indian Railways, metro networks, buses, taxis, and auto-rickshaws.