Mother Dairy slashes product prices after GST waiver, tetra-pack milk will be cheaper by Rs 2 Mother Dairy slashes milk prices: The development comes in the wake of the GST reforms which lowered or scrapped taxes on many essentials. Mother Dairy said its entire portfolio now falls under either the zero-tax category or the lowest 5% slab.

New Delhi:

In a piece of good news for daily consumers, Mother Dairy on Tuesday said it slashed prices of its products across various ranges after the government’s big GST 2.0 revamp. The dairy firm said the reduced prices will be effective from September 22. Now tetra-pack and UHT milk will be cheaper by Rs 2

Making the announcement, Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy, said, “The recent GST reduction across a wide range of dairy and processed food products represents a progressive step that will significantly boost consumption and accelerate the adoption of safe, high-quality packaged offerings. As a consumer-centric organisation, we are passing on 100% of the tax benefit to our patrons, effective September 22, 2025, keeping up with the spirit of this reform.”

He further added, “With this change, our entire portfolio now falls either under the exempted/nil or the lowest slab of 5%. We are confident this measure will positively impact the entire value chain: farmers will benefit from increased demand for packaged food products, further supported by GST reductions on farm equipment and allied components, while consumers will gain from affordable pricing and greater access to packaged dairy and processed foods.”

Mother Dairy: Check revised milk rates

Product Category Old GST New GST Mother Dairy – Value-Added Dairy Products UHT Milk (Tetra Pack) 5% 0% Paneer 5% 0% Ghee 12% 5% Butter 12% 5% Cheese 12% 5% Milkshakes 12% 5% Ice Creams 18% 5% Safal – Value-Added Horticulture Products Frozen Snacks 12% 5% Jam 12% 5% Pickles 12% 5% Packaged Coconut Water 12% 5% Tomato Puree 12% 5%

The development comes in the wake of the GST reforms which lowered or scrapped taxes on many essentials. Mother Dairy said its entire portfolio now falls under either the zero-tax category or the lowest 5% slab.

"As a consumer-centric organisation, we are passing on 100% of the tax benefit to our patrons," Manish Bandlish, managing director of Mother Dairy, said.

The development comes at a time when the daily prices of everyday favourites like paneer, butter, cheese, ghee, milkshakes, and ice creams are also coming down. Now a 500-gram pack of butter will cost Rs 285 instead of Rs 305, while a butterscotch cone ice cream falls to Rs 30 from Rs 35. The rate slash will be applicable to UHT milk -- a one-litre toned tetra pack of milk will cost Rs 75, down from Rs 77.

Mother Dairy – SKU wise List

Product Category SKU Old MRP (In Rs.) New MRP (In Rs.) UHT Milk (Toned; Tetra Pack) 1 litre 77 75 UHT Milk (Double Toned; Pouch) 450 ml 33 32 Milkshakes (Strawberry, Chocolate, Mango, Rabri) 180 ml 30 28 Paneer 200 gm 95 92 400 gm 180 174 Malai Paneer 200 gm 100 97 Butter 500 gm 305 285 100 gm 62 58 Cheese Cubes 180 gm 145 135 Cheese Slices 200 gm 170 160 480 gm 405 380 780 gm 480 450 Cheese Block 200 gm 150 140 Cheese Spread (Creamy Plain, Piri Piri, Garlic & Herbs) 180 gm 120 110 Diced Mozzarella Cheese 1000 gm 610 575 Ghee Carton Pack 1 litre 675 645 500 ml 345 330 Ghee Tin 1 litre 750 720 Ghee Pouch 1 litre 675 645 Cow Ghee Pouch 1 litre 685 655 500 ml 350 335 Cow Ghee Jar 1 litre 750 720 500 ml 380 365 200 ml 190 184 Cow Ghee Carton Pack 1 litre 685 655 500 ml 350 335 Premium Cow Ghee - Gir Cow 500 ml 999 984

Mother Dairy Ice Creams – Representative SKU wise List out of 100+ SKUs

Product Category SKU Old MRP (In Rs.) New MRP (In Rs.) Ice Candy 45 gm 10 9 Vanilla Cup 50 ml 10 9 Chocobar 30 ml 10 9 Choco Vanilla Cone 100 ml 30 25 Butterscotch Cone 100 ml 35 30 Cassatta 150 ml 70 60 Kesar Pista Kulfi 60 gm 40 30 Strawberry Crush Tub 1 litre 330 300 Shahi Meva Malai Tub 1 litre 330 300 Butterscotch Combo 700 ml X 2 270 250

Safal Products – SKU wise List

Product Category SKU Old MRP (In Rs.) New MRP (In Rs.) Safal Frozen French Fries 400 gm 100 95 Safal Frozen French Fries 1000 gm 230 215 Safal Frozen Aloo Tikki 400 gm 90 85 Safal Frozen Hara Bhara Kebab 200 gm 80 75 Safal Frozen Nuggets 400 gm 110 105 Safal Frozen Jalapeno Cheese Pops 300 gm 200 185 Safal Frozen Crispy Veggie Bites 400 gm 160 150 Safal Frozen Veggie Sticks 400 gm 160 150 Safal Frozen Pizza Pockets 340 gm 180 165 Safal Lime Pickle 400 gm 130 120 Safal Mango Pickle 400 gm 130 120 Safal Mix Pickle 400 gm 130 120 Safal Green Chilly Pickle 400 gm 130 120 Safal Tomato Puree 200 gm 27 25 Safal Coconut Water 200 ml 55 50 Safal Mixed Fruit Jam 500 gm 180 165

Earlier this month, Mother Dairy had said it will pass on the benefits of the reduction in GST on a wide range of products to consumers.



Mother Dairy is one of the leading dairy firms in the country. It clocked a turnover of Rs 17,500 crore in the last fiscal year.



Reacting to the decision of the GST Council, Manish Bandlish, Managing Director of Mother Dairy, said, " We commend the Union Government's decision to reduce GST rates on a wider range of dairy products, including paneer, cheese, ghee, butter, UHT milk, milk-based beverages, and ice creams."

The move would significantly boost the affordability and accessibility of value-added dairy products for consumers.



"This is a particularly big boost for packaged categories, which are fast-growing favourites in Indian homes and will see stronger demand momentum going forward," Bandlish said.



Mother Dairy is committed to ensuring that the advantages of this reform are effectively passed on to the consumers, he assured.



"By lowering the tax slabs, the move will encourage wider adoption of packaged, value-added dairy products, strengthen consumer preference for safe and quality offerings, and enable more families to enjoy wholesome dairy goodness at better value," Bandlish said.