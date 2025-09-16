Mother Dairy slashes product prices after GST waiver, tetra-pack milk will be cheaper by Rs 2

In a piece of good news for daily consumers, Mother Dairy on Tuesday said it slashed prices of its products across various ranges after the government’s big GST 2.0 revamp. The dairy firm said the reduced prices will be effective from September 22. Now tetra-pack and UHT milk will be cheaper by Rs 2
Making the announcement, Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy, said, “The recent GST reduction across a wide range of dairy and processed food products represents a progressive step that will significantly boost consumption and accelerate the adoption of safe, high-quality packaged offerings. As a consumer-centric organisation, we are passing on 100% of the tax benefit to our patrons, effective September 22, 2025, keeping up with the spirit of this reform.”
He further added, “With this change, our entire portfolio now falls either under the exempted/nil or the lowest slab of 5%. We are confident this measure will positively impact the entire value chain: farmers will benefit from increased demand for packaged food products, further supported by GST reductions on farm equipment and allied components, while consumers will gain from affordable pricing and greater access to packaged dairy and processed foods.”
Mother Dairy: Check revised milk rates
|
Product Category
|
Old GST
|
New GST
|
Mother Dairy – Value-Added Dairy Products
|
UHT Milk (Tetra Pack)
|
5%
|
0%
|
Paneer
|
5%
|
0%
|
Ghee
|
12%
|
5%
|
Butter
|
12%
|
5%
|
Cheese
|
12%
|
5%
|
Milkshakes
|
12%
|
5%
|
Ice Creams
|
18%
|
5%
|
Safal – Value-Added Horticulture Products
|
Frozen Snacks
|
12%
|
5%
|
Jam
|
12%
|
5%
|
Pickles
|
12%
|
5%
|
Packaged Coconut Water
|
12%
|
5%
|
Tomato Puree
|
12%
|
5%
The development comes in the wake of the GST reforms which lowered or scrapped taxes on many essentials. Mother Dairy said its entire portfolio now falls under either the zero-tax category or the lowest 5% slab.
"As a consumer-centric organisation, we are passing on 100% of the tax benefit to our patrons," Manish Bandlish, managing director of Mother Dairy, said.
The development comes at a time when the daily prices of everyday favourites like paneer, butter, cheese, ghee, milkshakes, and ice creams are also coming down. Now a 500-gram pack of butter will cost Rs 285 instead of Rs 305, while a butterscotch cone ice cream falls to Rs 30 from Rs 35. The rate slash will be applicable to UHT milk -- a one-litre toned tetra pack of milk will cost Rs 75, down from Rs 77.
Mother Dairy – SKU wise List
|
Product Category
|
SKU
|
Old MRP
(In Rs.)
|
New MRP
(In Rs.)
|
UHT Milk (Toned; Tetra Pack)
|
1 litre
|
77
|
75
|
UHT Milk (Double Toned; Pouch)
|
450 ml
|
33
|
32
|
Milkshakes (Strawberry, Chocolate, Mango, Rabri)
|
180 ml
|
30
|
28
|
Paneer
|
200 gm
|
95
|
92
|
400 gm
|
180
|
174
|
Malai Paneer
|
200 gm
|
100
|
97
|
Butter
|
500 gm
|
305
|
285
|
100 gm
|
62
|
58
|
Cheese Cubes
|
180 gm
|
145
|
135
|
Cheese Slices
|
200 gm
|
170
|
160
|
480 gm
|
405
|
380
|
780 gm
|
480
|
450
|
Cheese Block
|
200 gm
|
150
|
140
|
Cheese Spread (Creamy Plain, Piri Piri, Garlic & Herbs)
|
180 gm
|
120
|
110
|
Diced Mozzarella Cheese
|
1000 gm
|
610
|
575
|
Ghee Carton Pack
|
1 litre
|
675
|
645
|
500 ml
|
345
|
330
|
Ghee Tin
|
1 litre
|
750
|
720
|
Ghee Pouch
|
1 litre
|
675
|
645
|
Cow Ghee Pouch
|
1 litre
|
685
|
655
|
500 ml
|
350
|
335
|
Cow Ghee Jar
|
1 litre
|
750
|
720
|
500 ml
|
380
|
365
|
200 ml
|
190
|
184
|
Cow Ghee Carton Pack
|
1 litre
|
685
|
655
|
500 ml
|
350
|
335
|
Premium Cow Ghee - Gir Cow
|
500 ml
|
999
|
984
Mother Dairy Ice Creams – Representative SKU wise List out of 100+ SKUs
|
Product Category
|
SKU
|
Old MRP
(In Rs.)
|
New MRP
(In Rs.)
|
Ice Candy
|
45 gm
|
10
|
9
|
Vanilla Cup
|
50 ml
|
10
|
9
|
Chocobar
|
30 ml
|
10
|
9
|
Choco Vanilla Cone
|
100 ml
|
30
|
25
|
Butterscotch Cone
|
100 ml
|
35
|
30
|
Cassatta
|
150 ml
|
70
|
60
|
Kesar Pista Kulfi
|
60 gm
|
40
|
30
|
Strawberry Crush Tub
|
1 litre
|
330
|
300
|
Shahi Meva Malai Tub
|
1 litre
|
330
|
300
|
Butterscotch Combo
|
700 ml X 2
|
270
|
250
Safal Products – SKU wise List
|
Product Category
|
SKU
|
Old MRP
(In Rs.)
|
New MRP
(In Rs.)
|
Safal Frozen French Fries
|
400 gm
|
100
|
95
|
Safal Frozen French Fries
|
1000 gm
|
230
|
215
|
Safal Frozen Aloo Tikki
|
400 gm
|
90
|
85
|
Safal Frozen Hara Bhara Kebab
|
200 gm
|
80
|
75
|
Safal Frozen Nuggets
|
400 gm
|
110
|
105
|
Safal Frozen Jalapeno Cheese Pops
|
300 gm
|
200
|
185
|
Safal Frozen Crispy Veggie Bites
|
400 gm
|
160
|
150
|
Safal Frozen Veggie Sticks
|
400 gm
|
160
|
150
|
Safal Frozen Pizza Pockets
|
340 gm
|
180
|
165
|
Safal Lime Pickle
|
400 gm
|
130
|
120
|
Safal Mango Pickle
|
400 gm
|
130
|
120
|
Safal Mix Pickle
|
400 gm
|
130
|
120
|
Safal Green Chilly Pickle
|
400 gm
|
130
|
120
|
Safal Tomato Puree
|
200 gm
|
27
|
25
|
Safal Coconut Water
|
200 ml
|
55
|
50
|
Safal Mixed Fruit Jam
|
500 gm
|
180
|
165
Earlier this month, Mother Dairy had said it will pass on the benefits of the reduction in GST on a wide range of products to consumers.
Mother Dairy is one of the leading dairy firms in the country. It clocked a turnover of Rs 17,500 crore in the last fiscal year.
Reacting to the decision of the GST Council, Manish Bandlish, Managing Director of Mother Dairy, said, " We commend the Union Government's decision to reduce GST rates on a wider range of dairy products, including paneer, cheese, ghee, butter, UHT milk, milk-based beverages, and ice creams."
The move would significantly boost the affordability and accessibility of value-added dairy products for consumers.
"This is a particularly big boost for packaged categories, which are fast-growing favourites in Indian homes and will see stronger demand momentum going forward," Bandlish said.
Mother Dairy is committed to ensuring that the advantages of this reform are effectively passed on to the consumers, he assured.
"By lowering the tax slabs, the move will encourage wider adoption of packaged, value-added dairy products, strengthen consumer preference for safe and quality offerings, and enable more families to enjoy wholesome dairy goodness at better value," Bandlish said.