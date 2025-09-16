Mother Dairy slashes product prices after GST waiver, tetra-pack milk will be cheaper by Rs 2

Advertisement
Mother Dairy slashes milk prices: The development comes in the wake of the GST reforms which lowered or scrapped taxes on many essentials. Mother Dairy said its entire portfolio now falls under either the zero-tax category or the lowest 5% slab.

Manmath Nayak
New Delhi:

 In a piece of good news for daily consumers, Mother Dairy on Tuesday said it slashed prices of its products across various ranges after the government’s big GST 2.0 revamp. The dairy firm said the reduced prices will be effective from September 22. Now tetra-pack and UHT milk will be cheaper by Rs 2

Making the announcement, Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy, said, “The recent GST reduction across a wide range of dairy and processed food products represents a progressive step that will significantly boost consumption and accelerate the adoption of safe, high-quality packaged offerings. As a consumer-centric organisation, we are passing on 100% of the tax benefit to our patrons, effective September 22, 2025, keeping up with the spirit of this reform.”

He further added, “With this change, our entire portfolio now falls either under the exempted/nil or the lowest slab of 5%. We are confident this measure will positively impact the entire value chain: farmers will benefit from increased demand for packaged food products, further supported by GST reductions on farm equipment and allied components, while consumers will gain from affordable pricing and greater access to packaged dairy and processed foods.”

Mother Dairy: Check revised milk rates

Product Category

Old GST

New GST

Mother Dairy – Value-Added Dairy Products

UHT Milk (Tetra Pack)

5%

0%

Paneer

5%

0%

Ghee

12%

5%

Butter

12%

5%

Cheese

12%

5%

Milkshakes

12%

5%

Ice Creams

18%

5%

Safal – Value-Added Horticulture Products

Frozen Snacks

12%

5%

Jam

12%

5%

Pickles

12%

5%

Packaged Coconut Water

12%

5%

Tomato Puree

12%

5%

 

The development comes in the wake of the GST reforms which lowered or scrapped taxes on many essentials. Mother Dairy said its entire portfolio now falls under either the zero-tax category or the lowest 5% slab.

"As a consumer-centric organisation, we are passing on 100% of the tax benefit to our patrons," Manish Bandlish, managing director of Mother Dairy, said.

The development comes at a time when the daily prices of everyday favourites like paneer, butter, cheese, ghee, milkshakes, and ice creams are also coming down. Now a 500-gram pack of butter will cost Rs 285 instead of Rs 305, while a butterscotch cone ice cream falls to Rs 30 from Rs 35. The rate slash will be applicable to UHT milk -- a one-litre toned tetra pack of milk will cost Rs 75, down from Rs 77.

Mother Dairy – SKU wise List

Product Category

SKU

Old MRP

(In Rs.)

New MRP

(In Rs.)

UHT Milk (Toned; Tetra Pack)

1 litre

77

75

UHT Milk (Double Toned; Pouch)

450 ml

33

32

Milkshakes (Strawberry, Chocolate, Mango, Rabri)

180 ml

30

28

Paneer

200 gm

95

92

400 gm

180

174

Malai Paneer

200 gm

100

97

Butter

500 gm

305

285

100 gm

62

58

Cheese Cubes

180 gm

145

135

Cheese Slices

200 gm

170

160

480 gm

405

380

780 gm

480

450

Cheese Block

200 gm

150

140

Cheese Spread (Creamy Plain, Piri Piri, Garlic & Herbs)

180 gm

120

110

Diced Mozzarella Cheese

1000 gm

610

575

Ghee Carton Pack

1 litre

675

645

500 ml

345

330

Ghee Tin

1 litre

750

720

Ghee Pouch

1 litre

675

645

Cow Ghee Pouch

1 litre

685

655

500 ml

350

335

Cow Ghee Jar

1 litre

750

720

500 ml

380

365

200 ml

190

184

Cow Ghee Carton Pack

1 litre

685

655

500 ml

350

335

Premium Cow Ghee - Gir Cow

500 ml

999

984

 

Mother Dairy Ice Creams – Representative SKU wise List out of 100+ SKUs

Product Category

SKU

Old MRP

(In Rs.)

New MRP

(In Rs.)

Ice Candy

45 gm

10

9

Vanilla Cup

50 ml

10

9

Chocobar

30 ml

10

9

Choco Vanilla Cone

100 ml

30

25

Butterscotch Cone

100 ml

35

30

Cassatta

150 ml

70

60

Kesar Pista Kulfi

60 gm

40

30

Strawberry Crush Tub

1 litre

330

300

Shahi Meva Malai Tub

1 litre

330

300

Butterscotch Combo

700 ml X 2

270

250

Safal Products – SKU wise List

Product Category

SKU

Old MRP

(In Rs.)

New MRP

(In Rs.)

Safal Frozen French Fries

400 gm

100

95

Safal Frozen French Fries

1000 gm

230

215

Safal Frozen Aloo Tikki

400 gm

90

85

Safal Frozen Hara Bhara Kebab

200 gm

80

75

Safal Frozen Nuggets

400 gm

110

105

Safal Frozen Jalapeno Cheese Pops

300 gm

200

185

Safal Frozen Crispy Veggie Bites

400 gm

160

150

Safal Frozen Veggie Sticks

400 gm

160

150

Safal Frozen Pizza Pockets

340 gm

180

165

Safal Lime Pickle

400 gm

130

120

Safal Mango Pickle

400 gm

130

120

Safal Mix Pickle

400 gm

130

120

Safal Green Chilly Pickle

400 gm

130

120

Safal Tomato Puree

200 gm

27

25

Safal Coconut Water

200 ml

55

50

Safal Mixed Fruit Jam

500 gm

180

165

 

 

Earlier this month, Mother Dairy had said it will pass on the benefits of the reduction in GST on a wide range of products to consumers.


Mother Dairy is one of the leading dairy firms in the country. It clocked a turnover of Rs 17,500 crore in the last fiscal year.

Reacting to the decision of the GST Council, Manish Bandlish, Managing Director of Mother Dairy, said, " We commend the Union Government's decision to reduce GST rates on a wider range of dairy products, including paneer, cheese, ghee, butter, UHT milk, milk-based beverages, and ice creams."
The move would significantly boost the affordability and accessibility of value-added dairy products for consumers.

"This is a particularly big boost for packaged categories, which are fast-growing favourites in Indian homes and will see stronger demand momentum going forward," Bandlish said.

Mother Dairy is committed to ensuring that the advantages of this reform are effectively passed on to the consumers, he assured.

"By lowering the tax slabs, the move will encourage wider adoption of packaged, value-added dairy products, strengthen consumer preference for safe and quality offerings, and enable more families to enjoy wholesome dairy goodness at better value," Bandlish said.

