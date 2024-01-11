Microsoft becomes world's most valuable company overtaking Apple

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC/REUTERS Microsoft overtakes Apple as the world's most valuable company

In the race to be the most valuable IT company, Microsoft (MSFT.O) overtook Apple (AAPL.O) on Thursday. Washington-based Microsoft became the world's most valuable company after the iPhone maker's shares made a weak start to 2024 due to growing concerns over demand.

Microsoft's AI product boosts IT giant

Washington-based Microsoft was last up 1.6% as shares of Redmond gave it a market valuation of $2.875 trillion. Microsoft's early lead in the race to make money from generative artificial intelligence helped draw investors.

On the other side, Apple was 0.9% lower with a market capitalization of $2.871 trillion. This was the first time since 2021 that Apple's valuation has fallen below that of Microsoft. The Cupertino, California-based company's stock has slid 3.3% in January as of last close, compared with a 1.8% rise in Microsoft.

What analyst said

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria said, "It was inevitable that Microsoft would overtake Apple since the former is growing faster and has more to benefit from the generative AI revolution."

The weakness in Apple stock follows a series of rating downgrades that fanned worries that sales of the iPhone, its biggest cash cow, would stay weak, especially in major market China.

"China could be a drag on performance over the coming years," brokerage Redburn Atlantic said in a client note on Wednesday, pointing to competition from a resurgent Huawei (HWT.UL) and Sino-U.S. tensions that have increased pressure on Apple.

The brokerage added Apple's services business - a bright spot in recent quarters - faces threats as regulators deepen scrutiny of a lucrative deal that makes Google the default search engine on iOS.

Shares of Apple, whose market capitalization peaked at $3.081 trillion on December 14, ended last year with a gain of 48%.

That was lower than the 57% rise posted by Microsoft, which aggressively rolled out genAI-powered tools in 2023 thanks to its tie-up with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.

Microsoft has briefly taken the lead over Apple as the most valuable company a handful of times since 2018, most recently in 2021 when concerns about COVID-driven supply chain shortages hit the iPhone maker's stock price.

Currently, Wall Street is more positive on Microsoft. The company has no "sell" rating and nearly 90% of the brokerages covering the company recommend buying the stock.

Apple has two "sell" ratings and only two-thirds of the analysts covering the company rate it a "buy". Both the stocks look relatively expensive in terms of price to their expected earnings, a common method of valuing publicly listed companies.

(With Reuters' inputs)

Also read: Iran seizes oil tanker involved in US-Iran dispute in Gulf of Oman which will further escalate tensions