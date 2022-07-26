Meta brings new monetisation tool for Facebook creators

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The tool is now rolling out to video creators globally.

Meta has introduced a new monetisation tool, Music Revenue Sharing, that allows creators to use licensed music from popular artists in their Facebook videos and earn a share of in-stream ad revenue.

The company said creators must be eligible for in-stream ads in their content to access the tool. They will receive a 20 per cent revenue share on eligible videos, with a separate share going to music rights holders and Meta.

"We are introducing Music Revenue Sharing on Facebook, making it easier for creators to monetise their videos that use licensed music from popular and emerging artists like Post Malone, Tove Lo, Grupo La Cambia, Leah Kate, Bicep and more," the company said in a blogpost.

"This gives both creators and music rights holders a new way to earn money from videos on Facebook," it added.

Meta claimed that this feature is the first of its kind within the music industry -- no other platform offers creators this type of revenue model at this scale.

Music Revenue Sharing is powered by Rights Manager, a video, audio and image-matching tool the company developed to help content owners protect their rights and manage their content at scale.

The tool is now rolling out to video creators globally. Eligible videos will monetise with in-stream ads delivered in the US to start, and the company said it will expand the tool to the rest of the world in the coming months.

ALSO READ | Meta expands fact-checking programme to include more Indian languages

ALSO READ | After Netflix and Spotify, Meta plans to layoff: Why?

Latest Business News