Meet Neha Narkhede, youngest 'self-made' woman entrepreneur on India Rich List

Neha Narkhede has an estimated wealth of ₹ 4,700 crores and has been ranked 336 on the Hurun India Rich List.

The IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 released on Wednesday that Neha Narkhede, the co-founder of streaming data technology company Confluent, has been named the youngest self-made woman entrepreneur on the list of wealthy individuals. Neha Narkhede grew up in Pune, Maharashtra, and went to the Georgia Institute of Technology to study Computer Science.

Neha Narkhede is also the co-creator of Apache Kafka, an open-source messaging system. She today works as an investor and advisor for multiple technology companies. She has an estimated wealth of ₹ 4,700 crores and has been ranked 336 on the Hurun India Rich List.

Before venturing into her own company, Narkhede previously worked at LinkedIn and Oracle where she was part of a team that developed Apache Kafka software. This software helped to develop LinkedIn to provide a personalized user experience. Forbes reported that the women entrepreneur, along with her team, later decided to use the technology in other businesses and founded Confluent in 2014.

Neha moved to the US about 15 years ago to pursue her Master of Science degree in technology from the Georgia Institute of Technology. She completed her graduation with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Pune.

Forbes released America's Richest Self-Made Women list 2022, where she ranked 57. Neha Narkhede also made it to the World's Top 50 Women in Tech by Forbes in 2018. As per the details provided by Hurun India, a total of 1,103 individuals have been featured in the list with a wealth of ₹ 1,000 crores. This year has witnessed an increase of 96 in the number of rich individuals as compared to the previous year.

