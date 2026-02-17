Meerut Metro set to be India's fastest, promises 30-minute end-to-end travel | Check proposed speed

Meerut:

Meerut is set to receive the country’s fastest metro service, with trains designed to run at a top speed of 120 kmph. The new system is expected to significantly reduce travel time across the city and improve daily commuting for thousands of passengers. The metro corridor will stretch 21 kilometres from Meerut South to Modipuram and include 12 stations. Officials, cited by PTI, said the journey across the entire route will take about 30 minutes, even with halts at every station.

Until now, the highest operational speed recorded on an Indian metro corridor has been 110 kmph on the Delhi Airport Express Line.

Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro to run on same tracks

In a unique development for India’s urban transport sector, the Meerut Metro will operate on the same tracks as the semi-high-speed Namo Bharat trains. This shared infrastructure model aims to combine regional rapid transit services with city metro operations, offering seamless connectivity within and beyond Meerut.

All about Meerut Metro

The trains have been designed with modern stainless-steel bodies and a lightweight structure. They will feature a bright colour pattern of fluorescent green, blue and orange. Each train will have three coaches and will be fully air-conditioned.

Officials stated that the trains are energy-efficient and fitted with regenerative braking systems. They are also equipped with Automatic Train Protection and Automatic Train Operation systems to ensure safe and smooth journeys.

Each train can carry more than 700 passengers, including seating for 173 commuters. The coaches will provide both transverse and longitudinal cushioned seating. Facilities such as luggage racks, USB charging ports, and reserved seats for women, elderly passengers and persons with disabilities have been included.

Safety and accessibility have been key priorities in the project. CCTV cameras will monitor both stations and trains, while platform screen doors will be installed at every station. Lifts, designated wheelchair spaces and special areas for stretchers have also been incorporated to make the system accessible to all.

PM Modi to inaugurate service

The metro service is expected to boost connectivity, ease traffic congestion and support economic activity in the city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the service soon, making Meerut the fifth city in Uttar Pradesh to have a metro network.