Majority of Indian workers ready to take pay cut for job offering flexibility in working lives: Report

In India, 76.07 per cent of employees would prefer having control over their working hours.

A significant percentage of employees are demanding more flexibility in their working lives, and they are prepared to make compromises to get it, as per a report. According to the ADP Research Institute's People at Work 2022: A Global Workforce View, which surveyed almost 33,000 workers across 17 countries, more than 7 in 10 are seeking more flexibility in how they structure their working time.

In India, 76.07 per cent of employees would prefer having control over their working hours, the report said, adding that they would take a pay cut to guarantee the flexibility of working remotely or have the opportunity to alternate between home and office.

As per the report, around 76.38 per cent of employees in India would look for a new job if asked to return to work full-time.

"Currently, there is a need for innovative alternative options to the traditional nine-to-five to keep employees satisfied at work.

"Offering more flexibility and control over employees’ work-life is worth considering as they have endured immense pressure during the pandemic and have proved to be important assets through their continuous performance," Rahul Goyal, MD, South East Asia & India, ADP, said.

Goyal further said that not long ago, ideas such as the introduction of a flextime system and the possibility of reorganising employee working hours to four days would have been laughed at. "But currently, they are worth serious consideration to retain and attract the best talent. Those working from home are also increasingly having more conversations with their employers about career progression," he added.

Around 73 per cent feel that even while working from home they are being noticed and appropriately valued, with 74 per cent have also reported that employers are open to having conversations about upskilling and training requirements.

When it comes to mental health at work, 56 per cent of employees say they feel supported by their managers even while working from home.

Introducing HR management tools and platforms that allow visibility on human capital management data could facilitate decision-making, build a more connected internal culture and enhance trust and loyalty between employers and staff, the report said.

