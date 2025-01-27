Mahakumbh: After DGCA, govt addresses skyrocketing airfare issue, calls urgent meeting with airlines

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational image

Maha Kumbh Mela: The government as well as aviation watchdog the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reacted to skyrocketing airfares for flights to Prayagraj in view of the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

According to multiple media reports, Union Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam has called for an urgent meeting with airlines on Monday to discuss the airfare issue, which created an outrage on social media.

DGCA asks airlines to rationalise airfares for Prayagraj flights

Earlier on January 25, the DGCA asked airlines to rationalise airfares for flights to Prayagraj in view of the Maha Kumbh Mela amid concerns over higher air tickets on the route.

81 additional flights for Prayagraj in January

Airlines, including SpiceJet, are operating more flights to Prayagraj. To meet increased demand for air travel, the DGCA has approved 81 additional flights in January, increasing the air connectivity to Prayagraj to 132 flights from across the country.

In a post on X on Saturday, the regulator said that in view of the likely surge in demand, airlines have been urged to increase further capacity by adding flights and rationalise fares.

DGCA officials held a meeting with airline representatives on January 23 in this regard.

Bookings and airfares rise for Prayagraj flights

Bookings as well as airfares for flights to Prayagraj have jumped multi-fold as more people travel for the Mahakumbh, with the air ticket prices rising up to 21 per cent for the Delhi-Prayagraj flights, an analysis by travel portal Ixigo showed earlier this month.

According to an analysis by travel portal ixigo, the one-way airfare between Bhopal and Prayagraj has surged the maximum at 498 per cent to Rs 17,796 from Rs 2,977 last year.

These are one-way average fares on 30 days APD (advanced purchase date) basis for the January 13 to February 26, 2025, compared to the year-ago period.

While the airfare from Delhi to Prayagraj has risen 21 per cent to Rs 5,748, the jump is 13 per cent to Rs 6,381 for the Mumbai-Prayagraj flight.

The rise in the air ticket price is 89 per cent for the Bengaluru-Prayagraj service to Rs 11,158 while the increase is 41 per cent to Rs 10,364 for the Ahmedabad-Prayagraj flight, as per the analysis.

For the flights to Lucknow and Varanasi, cities that are near Prayagraj where the Mahakumbh is happening, airfares have gone up in the range of 3 to 21 per cent.

ixigo said that Prayagraj is now connected to over 20 destinations through direct and one-stop flights, compared to just one from Delhi during the last Mahakumbh.

The Mahakumbh, which started on January 13, will conclude on February 26.

