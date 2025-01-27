Monday, January 27, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Mahakumbh: 'Youth should be addicted to patriotism not social media', says Dhirendra Shastri

Mahakumbh: 'Youth should be addicted to patriotism not social media', says Dhirendra Shastri

Mahakumbh 2025: Speaking on India TV, Acharya Dhirendra Shastri, the Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham said mala and bhala (garland and Javelin) both are important. Youth must learn both to help the army and the police if a war-like situation arises.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Prayagraj Published : Jan 27, 2025 15:36 IST, Updated : Jan 27, 2025 15:52 IST
Acharya Dhirendra Shastri, Mahakumbh,
Image Source : INDIA TV Acharya Dhirendra Shastri, the Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham on India TV

Mahakumbh 2025: Acharya Dhirendra Shastri, the Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham on Monday appeared on India TV's special show from the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. While speaking on youth's addiction to social media, Shastri said youngsters should be addicted to patriotism, not social media or any drug.

Batting for armed training to youth, the spiritual leader said they must get armed training to protect Sanatan dharma, society and the country. Citing situations in Bangladesh, he said, "The situation in Bangladesh is getting worse. In such a situation, we should be prepared. I'm not encouraging anyone to wage a war, but if someone attacks us, we should be prepared."

Desh bhakti ki nasha honi chahiye: Shastri

Desh bhakti ki nasha honi chahiye (Youth must have an addiction to patriotism), he asserted, adding this may be achieved by following Sanatan dharma, ideological revolution and meditation.

Speaking on Maha Kumbh 2025, Shastri said that for the first time, the whole world is witnessing the grandeur of the Mahakumbh. "Our India is so spiritually rich. The world has come to know this for the first time. Till now the world considered us uneducated. The foreigners are coming here and taking a dip in Ganga. People from foreign universities are also coming here for research," he added.

Regarding the number of people in Mahakumbh, he said that people are coming from every village. "They do not care about anyone. Everyone is taking a dip together by ending all discrimination. The wife of one of the richest persons also came here," said Shastri adding that people from backward classes are also taking a dip here and Shankaracharya is also taking a dip here.

What did he say about IIT Baba?

On the question related to IIT Baba and Mamta Kulkarni, Dhirendra Shastri said, "He had said a few days ago that Mahakumbh had gone astray. Because people of every profession or class have their own dignity. IAS have dignity. Similarly, saints also have dignity. One can be willful while living in tradition."

Also read: Mahakumbh: Amit Shah, along with saints, takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam | Watch video

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement