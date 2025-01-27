Mahakumbh: 'Youth should be addicted to patriotism not social media', says Dhirendra Shastri

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Acharya Dhirendra Shastri, the Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham on India TV

Mahakumbh 2025: Acharya Dhirendra Shastri, the Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham on Monday appeared on India TV's special show from the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. While speaking on youth's addiction to social media, Shastri said youngsters should be addicted to patriotism, not social media or any drug.

Batting for armed training to youth, the spiritual leader said they must get armed training to protect Sanatan dharma, society and the country. Citing situations in Bangladesh, he said, "The situation in Bangladesh is getting worse. In such a situation, we should be prepared. I'm not encouraging anyone to wage a war, but if someone attacks us, we should be prepared."

Desh bhakti ki nasha honi chahiye: Shastri

Desh bhakti ki nasha honi chahiye (Youth must have an addiction to patriotism), he asserted, adding this may be achieved by following Sanatan dharma, ideological revolution and meditation.

Speaking on Maha Kumbh 2025, Shastri said that for the first time, the whole world is witnessing the grandeur of the Mahakumbh. "Our India is so spiritually rich. The world has come to know this for the first time. Till now the world considered us uneducated. The foreigners are coming here and taking a dip in Ganga. People from foreign universities are also coming here for research," he added.

Regarding the number of people in Mahakumbh, he said that people are coming from every village. "They do not care about anyone. Everyone is taking a dip together by ending all discrimination. The wife of one of the richest persons also came here," said Shastri adding that people from backward classes are also taking a dip here and Shankaracharya is also taking a dip here.

What did he say about IIT Baba?

On the question related to IIT Baba and Mamta Kulkarni, Dhirendra Shastri said, "He had said a few days ago that Mahakumbh had gone astray. Because people of every profession or class have their own dignity. IAS have dignity. Similarly, saints also have dignity. One can be willful while living in tradition."

