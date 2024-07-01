LPG commercial cylinder price slashed by Rs 30 | Check revised rates here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The revised rates have come into effect with immediate effect.

The Oil Marketing Companies on Monday announced a reduction in the prices of 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinders across the country. The rates revised by Rs Rs 30 have come into effect with immediate effect. The retail sales price for a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder now stands at Rs 1,646 in Delhi down from Rs 1676 previously.

This latest reduction follows a previous price adjustment on June 1, 2024, when the rate of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was slashed by Rs 69.50. These consecutive price decreases signal a positive trend for businesses struggling with operating costs amid economic challenges.

Here's revised prices of different cities

CITY REVISED PRICE Noida Rs 1636.6 Lucknow Rs 1758.5 Dehradun Rs 1716 Varanasi Rs 1819 Chandigarh Rs 1666 Gurugram Rs 1653 Patna Rs 1915.5 Ranchi Rs 1804.5 Shimla RS 1744.5 Bhopal RS 1651 Raipur RS 1855 Jaipur RS 1668

No changes in LPG domestic cylinder price

As of July 1, 2024, there have been no changes in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders. They remain at Rs 803 in Delhi, Rs 829 in Kolkata, Rs 802.50 in Mumbai, andRs 818.50 in Chennai, maintaining the same prices as before. Notably, on June 1, 2023, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi was Rs 1103. On August 30, 2023, oil companies announced a significant reduction of Rs 200, bringing the price down to Rs 903. Subsequently, on March 9, 2024, there was another reduction of Rs 100 in its price.

