Monday, July 01, 2024
     
LPG commercial cylinder price slashed by Rs 30 | Check revised rates here

The reduction in the price of commercial LPG gas is a welcome relief amidst the current rise in fuel costs. This adjustment aims to alleviate financial burdens on consumers who rely on LPG for various purposes. Scroll down to see the updated price.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: July 01, 2024 9:37 IST
LPG Commercial cylinder prices
Image Source : INDIA TV The revised rates have come into effect with immediate effect.

The Oil Marketing Companies on Monday announced a reduction in the prices of 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinders across the country. The rates revised by Rs Rs 30 have come into effect with immediate effect. The retail sales price for a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder now stands at Rs 1,646 in Delhi down from Rs 1676 previously.

This latest reduction follows a previous price adjustment on June 1, 2024, when the rate of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was slashed by Rs 69.50. These consecutive price decreases signal a positive trend for businesses struggling with operating costs amid economic challenges. 

Here's revised prices of different cities 

 CITY  REVISED PRICE
 Noida  Rs 1636.6
 Lucknow  Rs 1758.5
 Dehradun  Rs 1716
 Varanasi  Rs 1819
 Chandigarh  Rs 1666
 Gurugram   Rs 1653
 Patna  Rs 1915.5
 Ranchi  Rs 1804.5
 Shimla  RS 1744.5
 Bhopal   RS 1651
 Raipur   RS 1855
 Jaipur   RS 1668

No changes in LPG domestic cylinder price

As of July 1, 2024, there have been no changes in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders. They remain at Rs 803 in Delhi, Rs 829 in Kolkata, Rs 802.50 in Mumbai, andRs 818.50 in Chennai, maintaining the same prices as before. Notably, on June 1, 2023, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi was Rs 1103. On August 30, 2023, oil companies announced a significant reduction of Rs 200, bringing the price down to Rs 903. Subsequently, on March 9, 2024, there was another reduction of Rs 100 in its price.

