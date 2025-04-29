LG Electronics India announces Vantika Aggarwal as its brand ambassador Vantika Aggarwal has won many gold medals in the world of tennis at a very young age and has also been honoured with the Arjuna Award.

LG Electronics India Ltd., the Indian unit of South Korean company LG Electronics, on Tuesday announced female chess grandmaster Vantika Agrawal as its brand ambassador. In a statement, LG India said just like chess players think carefully before making every move, LG India thinks a lot before launching every product, and with this thinking Vantika Agrawal has been made the brand ambassador of LG India.

Vantika Aggarwal has won many gold medals in the world of tennis at a very young age and has also been honoured with the Arjuna Award.

What Vantika Aggarwal said?

Ont he latest development, Vantika said it is very important to get the support of a big company to go ahead in a game like Satranj. After joining this company, she hopes to take the game forward.

LG Electronics: All you need to know

LG Electronics is a South Korean company which came to India in 1997. Currently, this company has two production units in India – one in Noida and the other one in Pune.

LG gives priority to strategy, says Rahul Mishra

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Mishra, Corporate Communication Head, LG Electronics India Ltd said that LG is a thinking brand. “The company gives priority to strategy in its thinking. If you look at the leadership of LG in India since 1997, it is built on strategy and plans. It is not built on ad-hoc reactions. We see these values ​​in us, so we wanted an ambassador who can represent the brand equally. We saw this in Vantika and made her our brand ambassador,” he said.

Getting support from LG will make my journey easy: Vantika

On this occasion, Vantika Agrawal said, “I have been playing for 14-15 years. I started playing chess when I was 1.5 years old and won a prize in the very first tournament. I became the state champion in a year. Then came the National, Asian and Commonwealth, World, Olympiad and then Arjun Award. I never looked back. My future goal is to attain the Grand Master title and win many more medals for India. Joining LG and getting support will make this journey easier.