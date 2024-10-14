Ladki Bahin Yojana: Apply online to get Diwali bonus, check eligibility, deadline, list of documents

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Launched by the Maharashtra state government, the aim of the Ladki Bahin Yojana is to provide financial support to the female beneficiaries of the state.

The Maharashtra government has announced the Diwali Bonus 2024 under the Ladki Bahin Yojana in the state. As per a recent notification, officials will transfer the 4th and 5th installment payments of Rs 3000 to the bank accounts of selected women beneficiaries as part of the Ladki Bahin Yojana Diwali Bonus 2024 program. Eligible candidates will receive the money for both the fourth and fifth installments directly into their bank accounts.

Notably, this program has been initiated by the Maharashtra government to support women and as part of this initiative, the beneficiaries throughout the state receive financial aid from the government.

All eligible women who want to avail the benefits of the Ladki Bahin Yojana can now check the required documents list released by Maharashtra state authorities. The women beneficiaries who have all the required documents will receive financial assistance under the scheme. These women beneficiaries must be between the group of 21 to 60 years old to avail of the financial assistance under the scheme.

What is Ladki Bahin Yojana?

Launched by the Maharashtra state government, the aim of the Ladki Bahin Yojana is to provide financial support to the female beneficiaries of the state. As part of the scheme, financial assistance of Rs 1500 will be transferred directly to the selected applicant’s bank account. With the help of this money, they can buy anything they want without depending on anybody else. The prime objective of launching this scheme is to make all the female citizens of Maharashtra state self-dependent.

Ladki Bahin Yojana: Eligibility Criteria

Women must be residents of Maharastra.

Their age must be between 21 to 65 years.

All Married, Unmarried, abandoned, divorced and destitute women are eligible.

Applicant must have a bank account on their name in any bank.

The family income of the applicants must not be more than Rs 2.5 lakh.

Ladki Bahin Yojana: List of documents required

Aadhaar Card

Identity Card or Certificate

Bank Account

Caste Certificate

Residence Certificate

Age Proof

Ration Card

Passport Size Photograph

Income Proof [Yellow and orange ration card holders no need of income proof]

Domicile certificate

Birth Certificate

Voter ID

Ladki Bahin Yojana: How to apply