Janmashtami bank holidays: Banks to remain closed on Monday in these states, check full list here

Attention bank customers! Banks will remain shut in a few states for three consecutive days from Saturday, August 24. Some states will also observe a bank holiday on Monday in observance of Krishna Janmashtami. In the wake of these developments, if you are planning to visit banks for any of your banking activities, you must make your planning accordingly.

Janmashtami will be celebrated with joy and fervour across the country and the occasion in some states are called as Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti and Sree Jayanthi. On this auspicious day, devotees observe fast and seek blessings for the well-being of their family.

Because of Janmashtami, both public and private sector banks will remain shut in cities that will observe the holiday on Monday. This is being done as per the bank holiday calendar published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Notably, the bank holiday list, published by the RBI, differs from state to state and customers should check the holiday list before visiting to the bank branch.

Bank customers must note that while the physical banking services will remain closed on Monday in select cities, the digital banking services including internet banking, mobile banking, WhatsApp banking, NEFT, and RTGS will continue to function as usual.

Janmashtami 2024: Banks to remain shut in these states