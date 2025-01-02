Isha Ambani-Piramal proudly reflects on legacy at Jamnagar Refinery's 25th anniversary celebration

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Isha Ambani addresses a gathering on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Jamnagar Refinery.

Celebrating 25 years of the Jamnagar Refinery, Isha Ambani-Piramal, Director of Reliance Industries Limited delivered a heartfelt address to employees and their families gathered to commemorate the occasion. The event marked the journey of one of the world’s largest and most complex refineries, a project envisioned by Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani and brought to life by Mukesh Ambani’s steadfast leadership.

Speaking to the audience Isha Ambani-Piramal shared her personal connection to the refinery and the legacy that it carries. “Today we celebrate 25 years of Jamnagar. I feel my grandfather’s presence and miss him dearly. This was his cherished dream, a vision that lived in his heart. He would have been so proud to see what Jam Nagar has become today,” she said, evoking nostalgia and pride.

Reflecting on her father, Mukesh Ambani, she highlighted his unwavering dedication to fulfilling his father’s dream. “I’ve witnessed my father’s absolute dedication to making his father’s dream a reality. This is my father Shri Mukeshbhai Ambani, a man of vision, a man of resilience and a man of determination for whom there is no greater duty than reliance, for whom nothing is greater than his own father’s dreams, and for whom values are the compass, guiding every decision, every effort and every triumph,” Isha Ambani said.

'Jamnagar, a paradise'

Expressing admiration for Mukesh Ambani’s leadership qualities, she said that he has been an inspiration not just in terms of a businessman but also as a son, father and a human being. Terming Jamnagar as a ‘paradise’ she said that they are lucky to call it a home.

“I still remember coming here with my mother when she started making this township standing on barren land and watching her work tirelessly to turn it into a green, lush and beautiful township.” Isha Ambani said.

The Jamnagar Refinery, which began operations in 1999, stands as a testament to Reliance Industries’ ability to dream big and execute even bigger. Over the years, it has become a symbol of India’s industrial prowess and innovation, significantly contributing to the country’s energy security and economic growth.

AI infrastructure in Jamnagar

Speaking on the occasion, Akash Ambani, Director Reliance Industries Limited committed to developing Artificial Intelligence infrastructure in Jamnagar. He said that the AI infrastructure will come into shape as Reliance Industries will take it among the top brands of the world.

"I am committed to working with Isha and Anant for the growth of Reliance Industries. Jamnagar is a jewel of the Reliance family," Akash Ambani said.