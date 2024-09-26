Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Ghazal Alagh in Hurun's Under35s list of entrepreneurs: Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : AP Notably, the list celebrates the achievements of 150 entrepreneurs aged 35 or younger across India.

Isha Ambani, non-executive director at Reliance Retail, and Toddle's Parita on Thursday featured on the inaugural 2024 Hurun India Under35s list. “The 2024 Hurun India Under 35s highlights 150 outstanding entrepreneurs under 35, recognizing those with a minimum business valuation of USD 50 million for first-gen and USD 100 million for next-gen leaders," an official statement said.

The other youngest individual featured in the 2024 Hurun India Under35s was Sharechat's Ankush Sachdeva. On the list, Akash Ambani stood at 32nd position and Ghazal Alagh was recognised by the list for her work at Mamaearth.

Hurun India Under35s' Indian entrepreneurs': Check full list

1. Ankush Sachdeva

2. Neetish Sarda

3. Akshit Jain

4. Chaitanya Rathi

5. Jay Vijay Shirke

6. Rahul Raj

7. Rajan Bajaj

8. Raghav Gupta

9. Rishi Raj Rathore

10. Hemesh Singh

11. Saransh Garg

12. Raghav Bagai

13. Vinod Kumar Meena

14. Arjun Ahluwalia

15. Nishant Chandra

16. Manan Shah

17. Pranav Agarwal

18. Keshav Reddy

19. Rohan Nayak

20. Siddharth Vij

21. Rishabh Desai

22. Mihir Gupta

23. Alakh Pandey

24. Akshit Gupta

25. Pallon Mistry

26. Ramanshu Mahaur

27. Vaibhav Khandelwal

28. Saurav Swaroop

29. Nishanth KS

30. Parita Parekh

31. Isha Ambani

32. Aakash Ambani

33. Ajeesh Achuthan

34. Bala Sarda

35. Aman Mehta