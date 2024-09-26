Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Ghazal Alagh in Hurun's Under35s list of entrepreneurs: Check full list

Isha Ambani, non-executive director at Reliance Retail, and Toddle's Parita on Thursday featured on the inaugural 2024 Hurun India Under35s list. “The 2024 Hurun India Under 35s highlights 150 outstanding entrepreneurs under 35, recognizing those with a minimum business valuation of USD 50 million for first-gen and USD 100 million for next-gen leaders," an official statement said.
The other youngest individual featured in the 2024 Hurun India Under35s was Sharechat's Ankush Sachdeva. On the list, Akash Ambani stood at 32nd position and Ghazal Alagh was recognised by the list for her work at Mamaearth.
Notably, the list celebrates the achievements of 150 entrepreneurs aged 35 or younger across India.
Hurun India Under35s' Indian entrepreneurs': Check full list
1. Ankush Sachdeva
2. Neetish Sarda
3. Akshit Jain
4. Chaitanya Rathi
5. Jay Vijay Shirke
6. Rahul Raj
7. Rajan Bajaj
8. Raghav Gupta
9. Rishi Raj Rathore
10. Hemesh Singh
11. Saransh Garg
12. Raghav Bagai
13. Vinod Kumar Meena
14. Arjun Ahluwalia
15. Nishant Chandra
16. Manan Shah
17. Pranav Agarwal
18. Keshav Reddy
19. Rohan Nayak
20. Siddharth Vij
21. Rishabh Desai
22. Mihir Gupta
23. Alakh Pandey
24. Akshit Gupta
25. Pallon Mistry
26. Ramanshu Mahaur
27. Vaibhav Khandelwal
28. Saurav Swaroop
29. Nishanth KS
30. Parita Parekh
31. Isha Ambani
32. Aakash Ambani
33. Ajeesh Achuthan
34. Bala Sarda
35. Aman Mehta