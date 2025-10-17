IRCTC website, app down, passengers face problem while booking train tickets ahead of Diwali, Chhath Puja According to Downdetector, the issue peaked at around 10:58 am, with approximately 5,900 users facing problems while trying to book tickets.

New Delhi:

The official website and app of IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), a public sector enterprise of the Indian government that manages ticketing, went down ahead of the Diwali and Chhath puja rush.

According to reports, both the IRCTC website and its mobile app were not working for a considerable time, leaving many users unable to book train tickets online.

(Image Source : DOWNDETECTOR)According to reports, the outage was caused by technical issues.

According to Downdetector, the issue peaked at around 10:58 am, with approximately 5,900 users facing problems while trying to book tickets. Reports suggest that technical issues caused the outage.

"Booking and Cancellation for All site will note be available for next hour. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the website said.

