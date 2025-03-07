7 Common insurance mistakes that can jeopardise your financial security Insurance is a vital part of financial planning, offering protection against unforeseen events. However, common insurance mistakes—like not reviewing coverage needs, ignoring policy details, or failing to compare plans—can leave you vulnerable.

Insurance is a major component of fiscal planning and operates as an umbrella against unforeseen events. Health, life, home, and automobile insurance - the correct cover ensures that emergencies do not loot your nest egg. However, insurance comes with its intricacies, and many blunders on your part may result in financial loss instead of protection.

The following are seven key insurance errors that you should never make to help your policies deliver sufficient protection when you most need them.

1. Not reviewing your actual insurance needs

Most people purchase insurance without analysing their actual needs. For example, a young working professional in Delhi may purchase a Rs 5 lakh health insurance policy thinking it's enough for his family. But with the exorbitant medical expenses in metro cities, this might not be enough in case of a medical emergency. Experts recommend a Rs 25 lakh cover per individual for enhanced financial security.

Tip: Evaluate your family size, location, and healthcare needs before choosing a policy to avoid financial strain during medical crises.

2. Failing to compare policies

Relying solely on a local insurance agent can be a costly mistake, as they may push policies that earn them higher commissions rather than offering the best coverage for you.

For instance, a household may end up paying extra premium for a policy with few benefits, forfeiting cheaper and better options.

Tip: Shop online on neutral websites to get an overview of coverage plans, benefits, and exclusions to make an informed choice.

3. Leaving out critical details

Insurance policies are based on the principle of utmost good faith—honesty is essential.

A smoker who conceals their smoking history to obtain reduced life insurance rates stands to have their policy cancelled or claims denied if the insurer finds out while investigating the claim. Also, concealing medical history or past claims can lead to claim denials, exposing your loved ones to risk.

Tip: Disclose the full and honest information to avoid policy cancellations or disallowed claims.

4. Ignoring policy details

Skipping the fine print can end up costing you. For instance, purchasing a third-party motor insurance policy unaware that it doesn't cover theft can mean total loss if your car is stolen.

Tip: Read policy inclusions, exclusions, deductibles, and benefits carefully so you know what is covered before settling on a plan.

5. Putting cost ahead of coverage

Buying the lowest-priced insurance to save dollars will have you undercovered when you need money protection most. Look at a young couple who buys a low-budget health plan without reviewing deductibles, exclusions, and co-pays. When presented with a significant medical bill, they find that they must pay a lot of money up front.

Tip: Find a policy that offers a balance of low cost and sufficient coverage so as to provide real protection in times of crises.

6. Failure to review your policy periodically

Things change—so should your insurance. When you improve your home, acquire valuable items, or add members to your family, your current policy may not be enough.

For instance, remodeling your kitchen or adding an extra room boosts the value of your home, but without adjusting your home insurance, your claims will be denied in the future.

Tip: Check your insurance policies every year to make sure your coverage matches your assets and liabilities at present.

7. Disregarding the claims process

Most policyholders are interested in purchasing insurance but pay little attention to the claims process, so they encounter surprises when they make claims.

Suppose a family is in the middle of a medical emergency and then has to deal with a complex and tedious claims process. Having an insurer with a good claim settlement ratio and streamlined claim processes can de-stress the situation at a time of crisis.

Tip: Select an insurer with a swift and easy claims process to preclude delays and rejections during emergencies.

Conclusion

Steering clear of these most frequent insurance errors can have a tremendous influence on the efficacy of your coverage. By evaluating your requirements, contrasting policies, examining the fine print, and updating your coverage from time to time, you can guarantee your insurance policy actually protects your financial future. With proper planning, insurance turns into an excellent financial safeguard, guarding you against life's unpredictability.

Also read | Income Tax officials can track emails, social media from 2026: Here is what it would mean to you