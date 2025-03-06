Income Tax officials can track emails, social media from 2026: Here is what it would mean to you Starting April 1, 2026, Indian income tax officials will have the legal authority to access emails, social media, and online transactions under a new law aimed at curbing tax evasion. Learn how this impacts taxpayers and privacy concerns.

From April 1, 2026, income tax officials will officially have the mandate to read people's emails and social media platforms if they presume tax evasion, unreported wealth, or disguised financial transactions, as per a report by Economic Times (ET).

Under the proposed Income Tax Bill, tax officials will have expanded investigative powers in line with the digital era, enabling them to scrutinize electronic records, financial data, and digital assets. The move aims to curb financial fraud, undisclosed wealth, and tax evasion, the report stated.

New powers under Section 132

Now, as per Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, tax authorities can conduct searches and seize physical properties like cash, gold, and property documents if they have reasonable intelligence regarding tax avoidance. So far, they could only break open lockers, safes, or concealed places during search operations.

Still, from April 1, 2026, these powers shall be exercised even in the online space. Administrators shall get the authority to access personal computer systems, digital accounts, and financial websites in case they are of the opinion that tax details are being kept hidden.

What this means for taxpayers

With financial transactions increasingly shifting online, tax authorities are also modernising their investigative methods. Under the new law, officials can scrutinise digital communications, trading accounts, and even social media activity if they suspect discrepancies in declared income.

While this step is expected to tighten tax compliance, it may also raise privacy concerns among individuals and businesses. Experts suggested that the new regulations signal the growing importance of digital forensics in tax investigations.

How to remain compliant

Financial planners advise the following to stay away from the spotlight under the new tax investigation system:

Accurately filing tax returns and reporting all sources of income.

Reporting investments, assets, and foreign assets openly.

Seeking advice from a tax professional if having large investments or assets.

With the law expected to come into force in 2026, experts say its enactment would be what makes it effectively restrict tax evasion or fuel arguments about digital surveillance and privacy.