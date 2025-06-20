IndiGo announces launch of direct flights from Hindon to 8 different cities, check full list This expansion of the airline network is expected to boost regional connectivity and offer faster travel options for people in and around the NCR region.

New Delhi:

The IndiGo airlines announced the launch of direct flights from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, to eight different cities in India. Starting from July 20, this airline will begin direct services from Hindon to eight major Indian cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Indore, Kolkata, Mumbai, Patna, and Varanasi. This is the second airport connecting the airline in the National Capital Region.

Network expected to boost regional connectivity

"Our expansion into Hindon is a strategic move offering an additional gateway for millions in the wider catchment area," Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales at IndiGo, said.

He said with over 70 weekly departures to eight key cities, the endeavour is to increase travel convenience, drive business mobility and foster economic growth.

"The ever-developing airport infrastructure in India allows us to provide convenient flight options and enhanced connections," Malhotra said.

What IndiGo said on X

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), IndiGo stated, “We’re thrilled to announce the launch of direct flights from Hindon, Uttar Pradesh — further strengthening our commitment to making air travel more accessible for our customers."

The airline also thanked the Civil Aviation Minister, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, saying, “We are thankful to Hon’ble Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu ji for his constant guidance and support."

With the launch of this flight, Hindon becomes IndiGo’s 93rd domestic and 136th destination overall. These new routes will boost regional air connectivity while offering easier and quicker travel options for people living in Ghaziabad, East Delhi, and the western parts of Uttar Pradesh.