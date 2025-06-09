India TV Launches OTT App: Expands Digital Presence with Family-Focused Offering The app's diverse offerings, including news, podcasts, learning shows, and original AI Stories, highlight a commitment to developing content specifically for the digital consumer.

Noida:

India TV, a leading news and broadcasting group, announces the launch of the India TV OTT App. This app is a one-point destination for News, Aap Ki Adalat, Fitness, Devotional, Infotainment, Lifestyle, and podcast content. The launch of the India TV OTT App is a significant strategic move, capitalising on the booming digital content industry where OTT platforms offer greater freedom from traditional censorship. This strategic pivot leverages India TV's established reputation for credible news and its deep understanding of the Indian audience.

India TV's foray into OTT is characterised by a strong focus on "premium, exclusive and streaming audience-first content." The app's diverse offerings, including news, podcasts, learning shows, and original AI Stories, highlight a commitment to developing content specifically for the digital consumer. Crucially, the emphasis on "meaningful content in a clutter-free, family-friendly space" differentiates the India TV OTT App in a competitive market. This audience-centric approach, combined with the inherent advantages of OTT in terms of content flexibility and accessibility, positions the India TV OTT App to significantly enhance the group's presence and relevance in the evolving digital landscape.

Commenting on the launch of the India TV OTT app, Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director of India TV, stated, "Our vision for the India TV OTT App is to be the single, trusted digital destination for every Indian family. We have carefully designed it to offer credible information and enrichment, fostering collective viewing experiences that strengthen family bonds. It's our commitment to providing a safe, inclusive, and thoughtfully curated space for all."

The India TV OTT app is available on the Play Store of Smart TV platforms and is built for collective viewing, enabling households to share content across genres without switching between multiple apps or subscriptions. With a user-friendly interface, smart navigation, and live streaming across categories, the app is truly future-ready. With this strategic expansion into OTT, India TV continues to lead the way in content innovation, reinforcing its commitment to serving a multi-platform, multi-generational audience with content that is credible, inclusive, and made for India.