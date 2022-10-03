Monday, October 03, 2022
     
India's exports dip by 3.52% to USD 32.62 billion in September: Govt data

Imports during the month, however, grew by 5.44 per cent to USD 59.35 billion as against USD 56.29 billion in September 2021, the data showed.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: October 03, 2022 23:08 IST
The exports during April-September 2022-23 rose by 15.54
Image Source : AP The exports during April-September 2022-23 rose by 15.54 per cent to USD 229.05 billion.

India's exports contracted by 3.52 per cent to USD 32.62 billion in September against USD 33.81 billion in the same month last year, while the trade deficit widened to USD 26.72 billion, according to the preliminary data released by the commerce ministry on Monday.

The exports during April-September 2022-23 rose by 15.54 per cent to USD 229.05 billion. Imports during the period increased by 37.89 per cent to USD 378.53 billion. The trade deficit during the first six months of the fiscal has widened to USD 149.47 billion as against USD 76.25 billion during April-September 2021-22.

Indian economy poised for recovery in FY22, says SBI Chairman

Swift recovery expected due to limited impact of lockdown on economy: Survey

India's GDP to grow at 9.2% in 2021-22, to surpass pre-Covid level, says govt data

Fitch slashes FY23 India growth forecast to 8.5 pc on high energy prices

India is on track to attract USD 100 bn FDI this fiscal: Govt

