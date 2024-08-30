India's GDP grows at 6.7 per cent in April-June quarter in FY2024-25

India's Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has been estimated to grow by 6.7 per cent in Q1 of FY 2024-25 over the growth rate of 8.2 per cent in Q1 of FY 2023-24, according to the latest official data released on Friday. The Real GDP accounts for inflation and provides a measure of the economy's actual output. The GDP slowed to a five-quarter low in April-June this fiscal against 8.2 per cent in the year-ago period, mainly due to poor showing by the farm sector, according to government data.
Agriculture sector records growth
As per the government data, the agriculture sector recorded a 2 per cent growth, down from 3.7 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2023-24, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data released on Friday. However, the growth in the manufacturing sector accelerated to 7 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to 5 per cent in the year-ago period.
Key Highlights:
- Real GDP grew at 6.7% in Q1 of FY 2024-25 over the growth rate of 8.2% in Q1 of FY 2023-24.
- Nominal GDP has witnessed a growth rate of 9.7% in Q1 of FY 2024-25 as compared to the growth rate of 8.5% in Q1 of FY 2023-24.
- Real GVA has grown by 6.8% in Q1 of FY 2024-25 over the growth rate of 8.3% in Q1 of the previous financial year. This GVA growth in the Q1 of FY 2024-25 has been driven by significant growth in the Secondary Sector (8.4%), comprising of Construction (10.5%), Electricity, Gas, Water Supply & Other Utility Services (10.4%) and Manufacturing (7.0%) sectors.
- Growth rate in Nominal GVA for Q1 of FY 2024-25 have been estimated at 9.8% over 8.2% growth rate in Q1 of FY 2023-24.
- Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) and Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF), at Constant Prices, have witnessed growth rates of 7.4% and 7.5% respectively in Q1 of FY 2024-25.
- Net Taxes, at Current Prices, has observed the growth rate of 8.0 % in Q1 of FY 2024-25 resulting in 0.1% point gap between the growth rates of GVA and GDP.