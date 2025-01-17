India expands fast-track immigration services to seven new airports: What is it and how to apply?

Follow us on Image Source : X/@BLRAIRPORT The programme was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Ahmedabad airport.

Fast-track immigration services: Following its success at Delhi Airport, the Fast Immigration Service has now been launched at seven additional airports across India. These airports include Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, and Ahmedabad. As per an official release, the 'Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme' (FTI- TTP) aims to provide travellers with world-class immigration facilities, ensuring a smoother and more secure international travel experience.

The programme was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an event at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. "The initiative is currently running at Indira Gandhi International Airport after it was launched there in June last year. Now, it is being introduced in seven other airports, including Ahmedabad. In all, the government plans to start this programme at 21 major airports in the first phase," the release added.

Initially, this facility has been launched free of cost for Indian citizens and OCI cardholders. The FTI-TTP has been implemented through an online portal ' https://ftittp.mha.gov.in', the release added. To enrol in this programme, applicants need to complete online registration by filling in their details and uploading the required documents on the portal," the release said.

Here's how to enrol for this programme

To enrol in this program, applicants need to complete online registration by filling in their details and uploading the required documents on the portal. The biometric data of the registered applicants will be captured either at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) or while passing through the airport. Registered travellers will need to scan their airline-issued boarding pass at the e-gate, followed by scanning their passport.

At both the arrival and departure points, the passenger's biometrics will be authenticated at the e-gates. Once this authentication is successful, the e-gate will automatically open, and immigration clearance will be deemed granted. Eligible passengers will be allowed to utilise e-gates and bypass regular immigration queues for a seamless journey.

The FTI registration will be valid for a maximum of five years or until the validity of the passport, whichever comes first. The applicants may ensure a minimum passport validity of at least six months while applying for the FTI-TTP. The membership of programmer will be co-terminus with passport validity.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2025: Air India issues advisory for travel to and from Delhi