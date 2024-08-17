Saturday, August 17, 2024
     
  4. 'India needs to create 148 million additional jobs by 2030': IMF's Gita Gopinath

International Monetary Fund's First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath attended the Diamond Jubilee event at the Delhi School of Economics and said that India needs basic reforms, private investments, and revamping the education system.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published on: August 17, 2024 18:49 IST
Gita Gopinath on employment in India
Image Source : AP/FILE IMF's First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath

India has been trailing among G20 nations in terms of employment generation with the country in need to create an additional 148 million jobs by 2030 considering the population growth, IMF's First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said on Saturday. Speaking at the Diamond Jubilee event at the Delhi School of Economics, Gopinath said India on average grew at 6.6 per cent for the decade starting in 2010 but the employment rate was under 2 per cent.

'India requires basic reforms', says Gopinath

"If you look at India's projections in terms of population growth, India will have to create anywhere between 60 million to 148 million additional jobs cumulatively between now and 2030. We are already in 2024, so in a short period of time we have to create a lot of jobs," she said. Talking about the needed steps, she said that India will require basic reforms including land reforms and implementation of labour codes.

'Need to increase private investment': Gopinath

Speaking for more private investment, she called it necessary to generate as it is not commensurate with 7 per cent growth in GDP. However, she said, public investment is going well but private investment has to improve. 

Gopinath calls for revamping education system

She also emphasised a need to revamp the Indian education system so that it can improve the skill set of its workforce. Besides, she said, there is a need to further ease of doing business, improve the regulatory environment and broaden the tax base.

(With PTI Inputs)

