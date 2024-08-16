Union Cabinet gives nod to two new airport, three metro rail projects across India | DETAILS

The Union Cabinet on Friday (August 16) approved two new airport projects in Bihar and West Bengal, and three metro rail projects in Pune, Thane and Bengalore. The Cabinet gave its nod to airport projects at Bagdogra in West Bengal and Bihta in Bihar for an estimated total cost of Rs 2,962 crore, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed. Vaishnaw said a new civil enclave at Bagdogra airport has been approved for an estimated cost of Rs 1,549 crore.

The project includes the construction of an apron capable of accommodating 10 parking bays suitable for A-321-type aircraft. Besides, the Cabinet has given its nod for a new civil enclave at Bihta in Bihar. The cost is estimated at Rs 1,413 crore.

According to the government, the project includes the construction of an apron capable of accommodating 10 parking bays suitable for A-321/B-737-800/A-320 type aircraft.

Cabinet approves Pune Metro Phase-1 project extension

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Swargate to Katraj Underground Line Extension of the existing PCMC-Swargate Metro Line of Pune Metro Phase-I project. This new extension is known as the Line-l B extension and will span 5.46 km and will include three underground stations, connecting key areas such as Market Yard, Bibwewadi, Balaji Nagar, and the Katraj suburbs.

The project, aimed at providing seamless connectivity in Pune, is set to be completed by February, 2029.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs.2954.53 crore, with funding to be equally shared by the Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra, along with contributions from bilateral agencies, etc.

Cabinet approves Thane integral Ring Metro Rail Project

The Union Cabinet approved the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project corridor, Maharashtra. The 29-km corridor will run along the periphery of west side of Thane city with 22 Stations. The network is encompassed by Ulhas River on one side and Sanjay Gandhi National Park [SGNP] on the other.

This connectivity would provide a sustainable and efficient mode of transport, facilitating the city to realize its economic potential and ease traffic congestion on the roads. The project is also expected to contribute to reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs.12,200.10 crore, with equal equity from Government of India and Government of Maharashtra as well as part-funding from bilateral agencies.

Cabinet approves two corridors of Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase-3 project

The Union Cabinet approved the Phase-3 of Bangalore Metro Rail Project with two elevated corridors for a length of 44.65 Km with 31 stations.Corridor-1 from JP Nagar 4thPhase to Kempapura (along Outer Ring Road West) for a length of 32.15 Km with 22 stations and Corridor-2 from Hosahalli to Kadabagere (along Magadi Road) for a length of 12.50 Km with 9 stations.

On operationalisation of Phase-3, Bengaluru city will have 220.20 Km of active Metro Rail Network. The total completion cost of the project is Rs.15,611 crore.

(With PTI inputs)