How to raise a complaint with RBI; check step-by-step process

New Delhi:

You notice an unexpected charge in your bank account or face a delay with a loan disbursal. Frustrating, isn’t it? Don’t worry—your concerns have a direct path to resolution through the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). RBI ensures that banks, NBFCs, payment system participants, and credit information companies are accountable.

Here’s a simple, step-by-step journey to make your complaint heard and resolved:

Step 1: Approach the entity first

Before reaching out to the RBI, start at the source. Contact your bank, NBFC, or payment service provider.

Keep a record of your communication for reference.

Step 2: Obtain acknowledgment

Once you lodge your complaint with the entity, you will receive an acknowledgment or a reference number. This number is crucial—it’s your proof that the complaint has been formally registered.

Step 3: Wait for resolution

The entity is expected to respond within 30 days. Stay patient and check if your issue is resolved within this timeframe.

Step 4: Escalate to RBI ombudsman if needed

If your complaint is unresolved or you are dissatisfied with the response, it’s time to escalate. You can file your complaint with the RBI Ombudsman either:

Online via the RBI’s Complaint Management System (CMS) portal: cms.rbi.org.in

By post to: CRPC, Reserve Bank of India, Sector 17, Chandigarh – 160017

Important: Complaints sent directly to RBI without first approaching the entity may be rejected.

Stay informed and empowered

For guidance on complaint types, timelines, and procedures, visit RBI Kehta Hai or call 14448.