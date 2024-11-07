How prices of veg, non-veg thalis affected during festival in October | Check report

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

As the celebrations of Chhath puja are underway, the festive season has entered its last leg in India. The festivity which started in October with the Durga puja celebrations triggered positivity and revelry among people. However, during this period, the homemakers struggled as vegetable prices skyrocketed. The inflation during the festivals catapulted the price of the thalis. The continuation of price-hike hurt consumers in October during the festival.

Veg thali prices hiked by 20 per cent

According to a report by rating agency CRISIL, veg thali prices increased by 20 per cent to Rs 33.3 in October from Rs 31.3 in the same period last year. The report suggests that onions and potatoes were among the vegetables that saw a price hike. Key commodities, ranging from tomatoes to edible oil to pulses witnessed an increment in their prices in October owing to weather-related and other supply (transport) concerns.

Price of tomatoes in October doubled

The price of tomatoes in October doubled to Rs 64 per kg compared to Rs 29 per kg in the year-ago period. The hike was due to rains in key growing areas -states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh- for the crop.

The hike in vegetable price caused an increase in the price of veg thali which accounts for 40 per cent of the thali cost.

The CRISIL's report pointed out that the price of pulses also hiked by 11 per cent in October. The price of pulses accounts for 9 per cent of the veg thali cost.

The CRISIL's report, giving hope for relief, says that prices are expected to decrease from December once fresh crop arrivals begin.

Non-veg thali saw decline in prices by 9 per cent

Generally, the consumption of non-veg thali sees a decline during the festival lowering the rate of such thali at eateries. The broiler, which accounts for 50 per cent of the cost non-veg thali, witnessed an estimated decline of 9 per cent in October.

