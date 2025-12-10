Home near Jewar Airport soon: 973 plots to go on sale, check full details here As per the latest update, almost 200 people have already applied for registration with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL).

As Jewar Airport in Noida nears inauguration, many are dreaming of building a house near the facility. To make their dreams come true, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has come up with a plan to launch 973 residential plots in three sectors in the new year. According to a YEIDA official, 973 residential plots will be launched in 2026 across several sectors, including 15H, 18, and 24.

481 plots larger than 200 square meters

As per the latest update, almost 200 people have already applied for registration with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). Under the scheme, there will be 481 plots larger than 200 square meters. For the general category, a total of 373 plots has been reserved. The largest plot will be 290 square meters. According to an estimation, the scheme is likely to attract more than two lakh applications.

According to reports, the plots are located in close proximity to Noida Airport, Film City, and the Buddha Circuit. With the airport likely to go fully operational in a few months from now, the authority is braced to start a scheme for small plots for common people so that they can settle there.

Scheme to be launched next year

A report quotes R.K. Singh, CEO of YEIDA, as saying, “This residential plot scheme will be launched in the New Year. Applications for the scheme have already been submitted to UPPCL for registration. Once approval is received, the scheme will be launched.”

The inauguration event of the Jewar airport will see a large public rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the groundwork being done at a good pace in a large open ground near the airport complex, five helipads are being set up in the airport’s apron area. Three of these will be designated for PM Modi’s helicopter. The remaining two will accommodate the arrivals of CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.

Moreover, UP CM Yogi Adityanath recently undertook an inspection as he instructed officials to ensure all arrangements are in place.