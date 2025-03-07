H-1B visa registration for FY 2026 opens today: Check fees, deadlines and other key details The most sought-after H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Tech companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

H-1B visa registration: The much-anticipated H-1B visa registration for the fiscal year 2026 is set to open on Friday (March 7) to offer skilled foreign professionals an opportunity to work in the United States. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that the registration window will remain open until March 22, 2025. Given the high demand for H-1B visas, applicants and their sponsoring employers need to prepare well in advance to navigate the process smoothly.

What is H-1B visa?

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations requiring theoretical or technical expertise. This visa category is particularly popular in fields such as information technology (IT), engineering, healthcare, finance, and research. Every year, tens of thousands of applicants compete for the 85,000 H-1B visas available -- including 65,000 under the regular cap and an additional 20,000 for applicants with US master’s degrees or higher.

Key dates and process for H-1B registration

The registration process for the H-1B visa involves several key steps:

Registration period: Employers (petitioners) must submit online registrations for their prospective employees between March 7 and March 22, 2025. Each registration requires a $215 fee.

Random selection (Lottery) process: If the number of registrations exceeds the annual cap (which is highly likely), USCIS will conduct a random selection to determine which applicants proceed to the next stage. The lottery results will be announced by March 31, 2025.

Filing of petitions: Those selected in the lottery can file complete H-1B petitions with USCIS starting April 1, 2025. Employers must submit necessary documents proving the job meets the H-1B specialty occupation criteria and that the applicant possesses the required qualifications.

Approval and start date: If approved, H-1B visa holders can begin working in the US from October 1, 2025.

What's new for FY 2026 H-1B process?

USCIS has been working on several reforms to ensure transparency and efficiency in the visa allocation process. Some expected changes include:

Enhanced fraud detection measures: USCIS is cracking down on multiple registrations by the same employer to ensure fair distribution.

Electronic liling expansion: The agency is expanding online filing options, reducing paperwork delays.

Revised fee structure: While registration fees remain at $10 per applicant, the final petition filing fees might see a hike based on proposed adjustments.

The H-1B visa programme plays a critical role in bringing top global talent to the US, particularly in the tech and research sectors. Companies like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple rely on the program to fill crucial roles. However, the lottery-based system often leaves many skilled professionals without a chance, fueling debates on immigration policy reforms.

Tips for successful H-1B application

Ensure timely registration: Employers should complete registrations well before the March 22 deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Avoid duplicate registrations: USCIS strictly prohibits multiple entries by the same employer for the same applicant. Violations can lead to disqualification.

Prepare strong documentation: If selected, employers must be ready with required documents, including job descriptions, labor condition applications (LCA), and proof of beneficiary qualifications.

Stay updated: Since immigration policies can change, applicants should keep an eye on official USCIS updates to avoid any surprises.

