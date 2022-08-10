Follow us on Image Source : @MAHA_GOVERNOR Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari confers Dr. Heramb Shelke with Maharashtra Leadership Award 2022

Maharashtra Leadership Award 2022: Noted industrialist, Dr. Heramb Shelke was recently conferred with the Maharashtra Leadership Award 2022 by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Shelke was honoured for his contribution to the environment and climate change. Governor Koshyari appreciated Shelke for his initiatives and asked him to continue his work. Considering the increasing use of electric vehicles in countries across the world, Shelke has been working to make EVs more affordable for the common people.

Talking about the Maharashtra Leadership Award he received, Dr. Heramb Shelke expressed his gratitude for this appreciation.

"I understand my responsibilities as a responsible citizen and businessman of India and am keen to deliver always the best that benefits everyone and my country," he said.

Underlining the need of addressing the issue of global warming, he said India needs someone like Elon Musk to transform the transport system of India.

"The way events like floods, droughts, landslides, or earthquakes are increasing continuously around the world, glaciers are melting, in such a situation if we still do not pay attention to reducing carbon emissions then in the coming time no one will be able to save the earth. The way Elon Musk took the ambitious step of making Tesla, we will have to make the same effort in India."

Shelke owns Pune-based VTRO Motors Pvt Ltd, which is a electric vehicle (bike) manufacturing startup.

Sanjay Ghodawat, founder-chairman of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group was also felicitated with the award for his contribution in the field of education and industry.

