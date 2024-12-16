Google appoints Preeti Lobana as India's new country manager and vice president: Who is she?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Preeti Lobana.

Tech giant Google has appointed Preeti Lobana as its new Country Manager and Vice President for India. Lobana succeeds Sanjay Gupta, who recently assumed the role of President for the Asia Pacific region at Google. In her new position, Lobana will be instrumental in advancing Google's strategy in India, particularly by leveraging the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to benefit customers and drive innovation, a Google release said.

"A seasoned Googler with eight years of experience as Vice President of customer-centric solutions, Preeti will now spearhead Google India's sales and operations, driving the company's commitment to India's burgeoning digital economy," according to the release.

Google Asia-Pacific president's statement

Sanjay Gupta, President of Asia-Pacific, Google said India's vibrant digital landscape has been a source of immense inspiration and innovation for the company. "With AI poised to redefine the boundaries of what's possible, I am incredibly excited to welcome my colleague, Preeti, as our new Country Manager. Preeti's leadership will be instrumental as we deepen our engagement with India's unique ecosystem, leveraging AI advancements like Gemini 2.0 to accelerate digital inclusion and unlock unprecedented economic opportunities for every Indian," Gupta said.

In her role, Lobana will work to further Google's mission in India, leveraging AI and innovation to empower customers and foster growth in the country, according to Google's official statement. She will partner with Roma Datta Chobey, the interim country manager, who will continue as Managing Director for Google India's Digital Native Industries, as per the release.

Who is Preeti Lobana?

Lobana brings over 30 years of experience in senior leadership roles across the technology and financial industries, giving her a deep understanding of the evolving Indian landscape. Her career has been marked by a consistent focus on business transformation, operational excellence, and customer experience. Most recently, she served as Google's Vice President, gTech - Process, Partner, Publisher Operations, Ads Content and Quality Operations, leading a global team and driving innovative ad solutions and support for Google’s customers and partners.

Before Google, she held leadership positions at NatWest Group, American Express, Standard Chartered Bank and ANZ Grindlays Bank, where she specialised in areas of business strategy, product management, and operational excellence across diverse markets in India. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management - Ahmedabad, Lobana has a track record of successfully driving change and transformation within large, complex organisations, building high-performing teams, and fostering collaboration across diverse talent, Google said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Yearender 2024: India's top Google searches for this year revealed