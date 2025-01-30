Good news for Mahakumbh devotees: IndiGo slashes flight tickets by 30-50% on Prayagraj route

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IndiGo slashes flight tickets by 30-50% on Prayagraj route.

New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for Mahakumbh devotees. The IndiGo airline on Thursday slashed flight tickets by 30-50% on Prayagraj route. Several airlines have started to take action after the central government intervened to address concerns over skyrocketing airfares to Prayagraj, where devotees are flocking to attend the ongoing Kumbh Mela.

This drop in the price of Indigo's flight tickets was seen when Consumer Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that the fares of flights to Prayagraj are very expensive. Earlier Joshi had asked the regulator DGCA to take steps to reduce the prices.

Airlines increase ticket price due to increased demand

It should be noted that due to Mahakumbh, a large number of devotees are reaching Prayagraj by flight. Due to increasing demand, airlines have made flight tickets on this route expensive. After this, the Minister of Consumer Affairs has asked DGCA to take steps to make the price of flight tickets rational. Now it is expected that after Indigo, other airlines can also reduce the prices of flight tickets.

Centre asks airlines to keep ticket price reasonable

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Wednesday had asked airlines to keep ticket prices reasonable. Its effect has also been seen. As per a PTI report, India's largest budget airline Indigo has reduced the ticket price of flights to Prayagraj by 30 to 50 percent.

Now if you are thinking of going to Prayagraj by flight, you can take advantage of Indigo's cheap flight tickets.

On Indigo's website, the price of flight tickets on Prayagraj route is now seen to have decreased. A ticket from Delhi to Prayagraj for February 2 is available for Rs 13,513. The website is showing the same ticket price for February 2 to 15. At the same time, the flight ticket price from Mumbai to Prayagraj for February 3 is showing Rs 20,606.

The Kumbh Mela that started on January 13 is expected to draw around 45 crore devotees by its conclusion on February 26. Till now, the massive gathering is estimated to have drawn about 20 crore devotees.