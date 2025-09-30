Good news for foreign travellers: Delhi Airport introduces E-Arrival Card facility from October 1 In June 2024, India's first "Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme" (FTI-TTP) was launched at Delhi airport for Indian nationals and OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders.

New Delhi:

GMR Aero-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) is set to introduce the E-Arrival Card facility for foreign travellers at the Delhi airport from October 1, 2025. According to GMR Aero-led DIAL, the new system allows international passengers to fill out their arrival information online through a seamless digital platform, eliminating the need for manual paper-based cards at the airport.

Delhi airport operator DIAL, in a release on Tuesday, said the facility will ease the arrival process for travellers, improve efficiency, reduce queues, and support the airport's sustainability goals by cutting down paper usage.

The facility will be launched under the aegis of the Bureau of Immigration. Similar facilities are available at airports in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia, according to the release.

Travellers can fill out the form up to three days before their arrival.

"We are delighted to join hands with the Bureau of Immigration to launch the E-Arrival Card facility for international passengers. This initiative reflects the Government of India’s commitment to delivering a world-class, hassle-free travel experience while promoting sustainable practices. By digitising the arrival card process, we are enabling faster clearances, shorter waiting times, and greater convenience to enhance the overall passenger experience," Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL, said.

With this facility, foreign travellers can fill out and submit their arrival information via an official and secure government website or a dedicated mobile application. These include the Bureau of Immigration's portal (https://boi.gov.in), the Indian Visa website (https://indianvisaonline.gov.in), and the Indian Visa mobile app, "Su-Swagatam", as well as Delhi Airport’s website (www.newdelhiairport.in). This can be done up to three days before their arrival.